Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge by Mansory Is Awesome, Save for One Ridiculous Detail

This is the case with the pictured Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The luxury SUV bears Mansory’s signature inside and out, and under the hood, and for something that came from the controversial tuner, it looks very good. However, as we already mentioned in the title, despite the eye-catching design, and a small power boost, there is something very wrong with this ride.
As always, the devil is in the details, and in instance, it is the price. You see, the vehicle in question is advertised by Hollmann on their official website (among others), and most of us would have to sell our entire possessions, and some organs, to be able to afford it. That’s because it costs a cool €928,200, which is just $25,000 shy of the $1 million mark. For that kind of money, this writer would definitely get a whole bunch of cool rides, and keep some cash for maintenance.
Now, we definitely wouldn’t judge you if you decide to buy this Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge instead, but we might throw in some words, like ‘spoiled for choice.’ Other than that, we’d gladly talk you through some of the things that make it great, starting off with the black finish, contrasted by a pinstripe. This being a Mansory, you already know that it has plenty of carbon fiber, otherwise visible on the lower parts of the body all around, and on the custom hood.
Fender flares, new backlit grille, diffuser, rear wings, and others came from the tuner. A remote-controlled sports exhaust system contributes to the special nature of the luxury high-rider, which sits on multi-spoke alloys, 24 inches in diameter, finished in glossy black. They feature Mansory center caps, have thin tires hugging them, and spin around the orange brake calipers.
Mansory-embossed headrests, door cards, center console, parts of the dashboard, steering wheel, and so on. Carbon fiber trim further decorates the interior, and the starry sky headliner contributes to the ambience in low light conditions.
Things such as the rear captain’s chairs, tables, night vision with pedestrian detection, extended leather package, head-up display, digital radio, smartphone integration, wi-fi hotspot, and many others came straight from the Goodwood factory, where the Cullinan is being put together.
Nobody who can afford to blow that much cash on a vehicle is interested in the fuel economy, but here it is anyway, according to the listing: 15.2 l/100 km (15.5 mpg US), which is not bad at all for a car that has this much power on tap. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine has been massaged to produce 600 horsepower, and has barely been driven, with some 100 km (62 miles) or so on the odometer.
Mind you, the stock Cullinan is not exactly a slouch either, with 562 bhp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Without anyone messing around with it, it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 6 seconds, and will keep going up to 155 mph (250 kph). That’s hardly anything to write home about in today’s car world, but don’t forget that this is a luxury cruiser that we’re talking about, and some say that it is the best one that money can buy.
