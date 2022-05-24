Murdered-Out Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rides Stealthy Past Huge Gas Prices

While new entries like the Aston Martin DBX707 or Bentley Bentayga EWB, along with the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue, will try to snatch away the spotlight from Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan, it seems nothing will jeopardize its imperturbable calm. Well, save for humongous gas prices, of course.
The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA unintentionally sparked an entire confusion-related discussion when showcasing one of their most recent builds. While it has not been included in one of the latest vlog episodes on YouTube, this all-black Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge that fully adheres to murdered-out principles still got a little shout-out (or two) on their Instagram page.
There, it posed standing still, for everyone to see its goodies: the black body and matching deep-dish spindle aftermarket wheels, the tiny spec of contrasting red brake calipers, as well as the massive Novitec widebody aerodynamic kit, among many others. Unfortunately, we do not have access to the interior POV and those tinted windows plus windshield are not making it easier to throw in a peek.
Additionally, there is little to no information regarding what changes were made for this custom build – aside from the obvious murdered-out attire, lowered stance, and cool widebody tricks, that is. Albeit people might not even need a lengthy description for this custom ride because they already knew how to get thoroughly “entertained” once the static photoshoot ended and they jumped on board the quick video feature embedded second below.
In there, the Novitec Rolls-Royce Cullinan widebody rolled stealthily past an Arco gas station and all humongous prices hell broke loose in the comments section. Seriously, one can easily read all those and jump from ecstasy to horror as some commented it is “normal life” in California to see $5.99 to $6.43 gas prices nowadays. Meanwhile, others told them to see the half-filled part of the glass, as Old Continent residents have $8.3 per gallon prices in certain regions, and over in Singapore, they are “joyfully” heading towards the $10 mark…
