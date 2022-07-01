For His Album Release Party, Chris Brown's Car of Choice Is His Porsche 911 Turbo

Chris Brown has just released his latest album, Breezy. And he threw a celebratory party at a high-end club in Los Angeles, California, for which he arrived in his highly customized Porsche 911 Turbo.
Chris Brown loves cars, and the faster, the better. He has several powerful rides in his garage, including a Bentley Bentayga, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, a bulletproof Rezani Tank, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and many other expensive models.
But to celebrate the release of his latest album, Breezy, CB arrived at Nightingale Plaza, a luxury nightclub for the Hollywood elite, in his custom Porsche 911 Turbo.
Like several other cars in his collection, the Porsche 911 Turbo’s updates come from auto repair shop RDB LA, which gave it several updates recently. The supercar has also been fitted with a Widebody kit, but that came from a different shop. However, it looks like Chris loves the result and enjoyed it before he arrived at the release party.
The 911 Turbo comes with quite a history. The R&B musician has had it for a few years and, in the summer of 2021, he had left the $230k supercar in the hands of a valet at The Nice Guy, a hotspot in West Hollywood, California, and went to a party. But when he returned, he found the Porsche damaged following a multi-car crash. Both the front and the rear ends were damaged, but he managed to drive it home.
The good folks at the RDB LA shop fixed it and then gave it a new wrap, this time in silver, and fitted it with powder-coated neon green wheels, which Brown specifically asked for.
The supercar previously sported two different colors, because Breezy loves changing his cars every so often. At one point, it was satin black with a white stripe, and after that, it got covered in a satin dark gray with a big, gloss white and yellow stripe running from the front to the rear bumper. You can check its past looks in our gallery.
