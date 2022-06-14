NFL Jalen Ramsey's Two-Tone Widebody Cullinan Is a One-of-a-Kind 1016 x RDB Mix

Over the past month or so, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have probably kept every aftermarket widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan fan wide awake with the teasing promise of something new coming soon. Now, the mystery has cleared, and it is a triple, unique premiere.
First of all, the entire effort (and it was no small one, as you will find out in a bit) was for NFL star Jalen Ramsey to further enhance his Rolls-Royce Cullinan garage collection, which already includes a stunning Army green example, packed with matching aftermarket wheels. No worries, this newly customized ultra-luxury SUV will easily outshine it across every department.
Secondly, the RDB Wheels department has jumped at the opportunity to feature the release of this unique example with a premiere of their own: the introduction of the new RDB Signature AERO wheel in a matching/contrasting black attire. Thirdly, this two-tone black and white Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been dubbed as “the widest in the market” and it “fits amazingly well with the RDB LA touches.”
By the way, do not take RDB LA’s words as simple vanity. This is because Ramsey’s new Cullinan is unique in the sense that when it arrived at the shop for the widebody transformation the 1016Industries Cullinan kit was still in pre-production testing. And, fearing that its development process will not be finished before the intended release date, they “jumped the gun” and “ended up fabricating/making parts ourselves.”
Luckily, all the arduous work is now complete and has ended up transforming the Rolls-Royce Cullinan into a two-tone widebody stunner that will properly stand out in any crowd, not just the affluent, star-studded NFL one. As for the modifications, we feel that RDB’s social media reel – fully embedded below, from start to finish, will speak more than a thousand words about this bespoke “beaut.”
