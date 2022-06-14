Mercedes Ponders 2023 F1 Car Design Revamp if They Can’t Fix W13’s Porpoising Issues

There’s been a lot of coverage of Mercedes’ struggles in Formula 1 this year, both from a design standpoint as well as the drivers themselves struggling to physically drive the W13, because of those pesky bouncing issues.
This past weekend in Baku was particularly challenging for both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, although it was Hamilton who at the end of the race could barely get out of his car due to back pain.
When asked whether his team is fully focused on fixing the W13’s porpoising issues or whether they’ll be focusing more on next year’s car, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff didn’t rule out any possibilities.
“I think we are looking at all possible solutions under the leadership of Mike Elliot,” said Wolff in an interview with Motorsport. “He’s a really strong technical director, and there are no holy cows. Everything is being looked at and we will for sure bring the car back on track.”
“If things cannot be solved in the short term, because they’re conceptual, then they will be sorted out over the next few months.”
Yet, the Mercedes boss remains hopeful that the second half of this season can be salvaged.
“I still think there’s a short-term fix that’s making us much more competitive, but it might not explain everything,” insists Wolff. “I’d like to get the car in the right position for the second half of the year and also for next year. The learning is more key than short-term optimization for the weekend.”
In other words, if they can’t sort things out this year, fans can rest assured that the 2023 car will be much improved.
Next weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix takes place at the bumpy Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, where drivers usually utilize the kerbs excessively. This will be a good opportunity for Mercedes to further explore its weaknesses.
