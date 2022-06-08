What Does Lewis Hamilton Do on His Days Off? He Rides the Subway in London

Prior to the upcoming race in Baku, Lewis Hamilton had some time off, and he decided to spend it in London, UK. And he even took the subway, which he hasn't done in "years."
British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has an estimated net worth of $285 million, but he never forgets where he comes from. As he had a few days off in between races, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver didn’t go to any exotic destinations but went home to the UK.
In his latest video shared on his Instagram account, Lewis even takes the “tube” in London, which he adds is something “something I hadn’t done in years.” In the short video, we can see Hamilton walking around the platform, and hopping in a subway with his friends late at night. Before exiting, he snapped a picture with a lucky fan.
He also revealed he hung out with his friends and his family over the weekend, and now he’s “feeling refreshed for the week ahead.”
Hamilton does have quite a week ahead, as the drivers are getting ready for the Baku City Circuit, in Azerbaijan. This year hasn’t been exactly what Lewis Hamilton thought it would be and he has a very long way to go if he wants to secure his record-breaking eighth World Championship title.
So far, it’s been a very frustrating season, with the W13 not performing the way the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team anticipated. Hamilton is currently in sixth place with 50 points and only one podium after seven races since the 2022 season began. He’s also two places behind his teammate, George Russell, who is currently in fourth place. Both Red Bull and Ferrari teams are ahead of them.
"I hope by the time we get to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone we will have the car as we want it – to be able to fight with Ferrari and Red Bull, " Hamilton said recently. "It would be nice if we can give them a run for their money at our home race. I know that work is going on tirelessly in the factory to make progress with the car. And I have no doubt we will get it right sooner or later.”
