Lewis Hamilton Introduces His Whimsical Monaco GP Helmet – Designed By Daniel Arsham

Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton has an exciting weekend coming up, with the most prestigious race of the season: the Monaco Grand Prix. And he has a new one-off helmet for the occasion.
Currently in the sixth spot in the 2022 Formula One standings, Lewis Hamilton is confident things are looking up for him. Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, the British racing driver unveiled his new, one-off helmet, which was designed by contemporary artist Daniel Arsham.
Arsham’s art combines sculpture with architecture, making what he calls eroded casts of everyday objects, using sand, quartz crystals, volcanic ash and selenite. But Lewis Hamilton's new helmet is not actually an eroded cast, so there’s no need to worry about that. Besides the helmet, though, Daniel Arsham also created a similar sculpture that showcases his signature style.
The Monaco GP helmet is inspired by Lewis’ favorite crystal, the amethyst, which he added that it has “protective, healing qualities.” He wrote that “together we created a racing helmet and sculpture in his signature style — reimagining my helmet as a relic you might find in a museum in 1,000 years.”
The sculpture, which you can see attached below, will be sold and proceeds will go to Hamilton’s foundation, Mission 44.
As he unveiled the partnership, Arsham wrote that it was “such a dream project.” The artist continued that “the helmet was hand painted to look like the sculptural version I created which is actually made of Amethyst.”
The British driver has also recently commented on the FIA’s jewelry rule and said he’s not worried about it. He said: "Honestly, I feel like there's just way too much time and energy being given to this. I've said everything I feel I need to say on it in the last races and that's not what my focus is this weekend [in Monaco]," he explained.
"[I've been] taking out my [ear] studs for every time I've been in the car, and I will continue to do so. The nose ring is not a problem, at the moment." The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver added: "Look, [the jewelry rule] came in in 2005. I think we've all worn jewelry our whole careers in Formula 1.” He also thinks the focus shouldn’t be on this as they have “bigger fish to fry."
