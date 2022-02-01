Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Car Joining LEGO Family This Spring

Kids over the age of 9, as well as motorsport fans in general, can now collect and build two of Mercedes’ most hardcore racing machines, both part of the same LEGO Speed Champions set. We’re talking about the championship winning Mercedes-AMG W12 F1 car, and the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.
The set is priced at $29.99, and it comes with printed and digital building instructions, the latter featuring zoom and rotate tools that allow you to visualize a model from all angles as you build. In total, there are 564 pieces, but don’t expect this to be a very complicated endeavor – it's not a LEGO Technic set.
Inside the box, you’ll find everything you need to recreate the F1 car as well as the Project One, plus two driver minifigures, each with their own racing helmet, wig and wrench. In terms of size, the W12 F1 racer measures just over 1.5 inches (4 cm) in height, 7.5 inches (19 cm) in length and 2.5 inches (7 cm) in width.
What’s interesting is that you can swap out Lewis Hamilton’s number on the car, trading #44 for Valtteri Bottas’ #77. You can make the switch on the area in front of the cockpit, as well as on the engine cover.
Of course, Bottas is no longer with Mercedes, having made the transition to Alfa Romeo Racing this past off-season. His spot now belongs to former Williams star George Russell. We expect Russell and Hamilton to form a formidable duo in 2022, as their team looks to win a ninth straight Constructors Title this year.
Let’s hope it won’t be that easy for them though, especially with new aero regulations now in place. We also expect not only Red Bull, but also Ferrari and perhaps McLaren and Alpine to be in contention for podium finishes.
