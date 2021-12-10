LEGO Technic Unleashes Extremely Detailed 1:5-Scale BMW M 1000 RR

Back in the dying months of last year, German bike maker BMW Motorrad let loose its first-ever M-tweaked superbike, the mighty M 1000 RR. Since that time, the two-wheeler had its share of racing outings, especially in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC). And starting next year, it will be fielded in the MotoAmerica Superbike class.

