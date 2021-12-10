LEGO Technic Unleashes Extremely Detailed 1:5-Scale BMW M 1000 RR

Back in the dying months of last year, German bike maker BMW Motorrad let loose its first-ever M-tweaked superbike, the mighty M 1000 RR. Since that time, the two-wheeler had its share of racing outings, especially in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC). And starting next year, it will be fielded in the MotoAmerica Superbike class.
Such a high-profile presence in the racing world was bound to catch the eye of the companies that make a living by creating replicas of various real-life machines. And here we are, just a couple of weeks away from Christmas, faced with the ultimate gift idea: the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR.
Presented earlier this week as “a faithful replica of the supremely fast, technologically advanced” Bimmer on two wheels, the set will not actually make it here in time for Christmas, so no gifting this one. That's because LEGO always liked to be late to the party and release its novelties on January 1st. So is the case now, with the unassembled German motorcycle going on sale then for just a cent under $200 (elsewhere, that would be €199.99 / £174.99).
For that, people will get 1,920 pieces of plastic perfection, which when put together in the proper fashion form a 1:5-scale replica of the real thing. Being a Technic, it also comes with a number of functional parts, including steering, front, and rear suspension, chain transmission, and inline 4-piston engine. And it even has a working 3-speed gearbox.
“The set has a truly authentic design, features functional yet intricate working parts, provides a challenging build and is visually stunning. It’s also the largest ever LEGO Technic bike set and we know the building experience will be just as addictive as the adrenaline rush from taking the real thing out on the track,” said in a statement Samuel Tacchi, LEGO designer.
When assembled, the replica measures 10 inches (25 cm) high, 17 inches (43 cm) long, and 6 inches (15 cm) wide. No rider is included in the set, but that’s not what LEGO Technic is all about.
