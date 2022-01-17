Vote To Turn This LEGO 1909 Baker Electric Car Into a Reality You Can Own

Folks, if you recognized the vehicle in the image, you know it's a 1909 Baker Electric, yeah, like the kind Jay Leno owns. However, if you look closely, you'll also notice that it's made of LEGOs, or at least that's the plan.
In case you didn't know, LEGO has a branch known as Ideas. Just as the title may have you to believe, it's where you can find ideas, but not just any ideas; one's from people like you and me, who don't work for the manufacturer.
You can find anything from animals to architecture, dreamscapes, and even historical vehicles like the Baker Electric seen here, all created in LEGO style, just perfect for stepping on in the middle of the night.
As for the creation before you, this submission is from a creator known only as Jimmi-DK. While his profile doesn't say much about the mind behind Baker, his works do show over forty contributions in four years; talk about a busy mind. Come to find out, we've featured one of his works before, in the shape and styling of the historic BMW Isetta.
Just so we're on the same page here, according to Ohio History Central, Baker and their vehicles had so much fame that even Thomas A. Edison was a customer. It's said that Edison also designed the batteries for the vehicle.
As for the 1909 Baker, Jay Leno let us know in an article on Wired that this car was used by Henry Ford's wife, Clara, simply because she couldn't crank a Model T.
The LEGO version before you is as close to the real thing as any LEGO can be. The shape of the carriage is as boxy as on the real deal, and even the headlights are rounded. The designer even added an iconic blue Ohio license plate.
The carriage I mentioned includes the panoramic window design of the original, allowing any fortunate LEGO character to see the world around them, and even the interior is completed similarly. After all, this is LEGO we're talking about.
Now, let's say you end up liking the design you see here. If that's the case, it's time for you to do your part in helping this project submission in becoming the real thing.
How do you do that? All you've got to do is head over here, the designer's submission page. There you can support the work, and once the required level of supporters is reached, the design will be reviewed by the experts at LEGO and then voted on. If you like it, do your part.
