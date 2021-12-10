Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Now Available as a LEGO Technic Collection Piece

Ford’s most hardcore Mustang ever, the remarkably brutal Shelby GT500, is coming to LEGO Technic, available on January 1, 2022, from $49.99. The set holds 544 pieces and is targeting children ages 9 or older, although we would argue that Technic sets are attractive to car enthusiasts of all ages. 9 photos



Size-wise,



As for what makes the DCT seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, getting you to 60 mph in a little over 3 seconds.



What’s even more amazing about this Mustang is that it can cover a quarter mile in under 11 seconds, and this is without any aftermarket modifications. Once you do add performance enhancing mods, you’ll be able to turn it into a LEGO is calling this a “drag race car toy”, which makes sense seen as how it features two pull-back motors capable of propelling it forward. After you’re done assembling the toy, you can begin putting it to the test on a virtual racetrack using the LEGO Technic AR app experience, which involves several fun ways for you to engage with your replica GT500.Size-wise, this Mustang measures over 3 inches (8 cm) in height, 10.5 inches (27 cm) in length and 4.5 inches (12 cm) in width. It’s roughly 100 times smaller than the wheelbase of the real Shelby GT500 and should look pretty good on a shelf or a desk somewhere, especially after you add the rear cover with the faux taillights and Shelby badge.As for what makes the real GT500 so inspiring to car folk all over the world, it all starts with the hand-built 5.2-liter ‘Predator’ V8 engine underneath the hood. The unit also comes with a 2.65-liter supercharger, leading to a total of 760 hp (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. Everything is sent to the rear wheels with the help of a Tremec TR-9070seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, getting you to 60 mph in a little over 3 seconds.What’s even more amazing about this Mustang is that it can cover a quarter mile in under 11 seconds, and this is without any aftermarket modifications. Once you do add performance enhancing mods, you’ll be able to turn it into a 9-second car with relative ease.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.