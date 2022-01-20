This LEGO Ideas Project Seeks To Remember Blue Flame's Land Speed Record Moment

Folks, if you've ever heard Blue Flame and the event that revolves around this car, you'd know that it was part of an extraordinary event that happened back on October 23, 1970. On this day, a new Land Speed Record was set by driver Gary Gabelich, a whopping 622.407 mph (1,001.66 kph) for the flying mile.
The vehicle's thrust system was designed and built by Reaction Dynamics, a company that worked with hydrogen peroxide rocket propulsion systems. The same method was used in feeding Blue Flame's two-stage injector system.
As for the project you see here today, it's a submission project for LEGO Ideas, a branch of LEGO company that allows folks like you and me to submit their "Ideas" for the following toy to hit store shelves.
This time around, Blue Flame is a submission by a designer known only as Ordinata, and frankly, that's all we know. Nothing else is shown about the designer except that there are three other submissions, Golden Arrow, Bluebird V, and Sunbeam 1000 HP, all vehicles with recording-setting capabilities.
some imagination to fill in the blanks or breaks in shape.
However, because LEGO already features sets that include shapes similar to those used in rockets, it was relatively simple to create a fluid form for the toy version. In fact, it looks pretty dang close to the real deal.
Just like on the real vehicle, Blue Flame features that rocket booster-like body, a real trendsetter if you ask me. Even subsequent machines that aimed to break Blue Flame's record followed a similar body shape.
From here, the blend into the cockpit may be one feature that doesn't look as good as on the real deal, but I don't think LEGO offers any aluminum skinning to create a smooth and clean design. Then again, it's in the hands of this designer to achieve the proper blend.
The cockpit shape and window coverage are set up much like the real deal, and so is that massive vertical fin used to keep the machine steady at high speeds. The fin found here, however, has no function. After all, you won't be flying around your living room with this.
The last features we can analyze are the wheels and the structs that hold them in place; Ordinata seems to have done a good job portraying this setup compared to the actual Blue Flame. Four struts for each wheel give the machine stability and lift the rear just a tad for a menacing look.
Sure, you won't be blasting this model down the street anytime soon, but with a bit of support, a LEGO version of Blue Flame may just be something you can put up on your pedestal.
Heck, if you really want to get crafty, I bet you can figure out how to add a small rocket motor to the construction. You know, the kind you buy when building your own model rocket. I'm just here to throw "Ideas" at you.
P.S. If you've never seen the real Blue Flame in action, check out the video below.
