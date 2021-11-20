autoevolution
$1.9M Earth Roamer HD Has a LEGO Brother, It's Just As Rugged and Feature-Rich

20 Nov 2021, 19:55 UTC ·
Designed and engineered in Colorado, EarthRoamer’s HD expedition vehicle (XV) is about luxury, self-sufficiency, and cutting-edge technology. And this one right here is a spot-on LEGO miniature version of the XV, just in case you can’t afford to spend $1.9 million on the full-sized one.
Based on a four-wheel-drive Ford F-750, the EarthRoamer HD camper is a luxurious behemoth and the ultimate overland vehicle, with a whopping price tag of $1.9 million plus options. It is built like a tank and ready to take you on your wildest off-road adventures, regardless of the season, while still delivering a 5-star hotel traveling experience.

With a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel engine under the hood, producing 330 HP and 725 lb-ft 983 Nm) of torque, the EarthRoamer HD measures 35 ft (10.6 m) in length and gets as high as 13 ft (4 m). This beast of a vehicle comes with a 250-gallon freshwater capacity and can hold up to 115 gallons of diesel fuel. It is equipped with a 20 kWh battery pack and has a massive rooftop solar array providing 2,100W of solar power.

Available in multiple floor plans, the XV is not just very capable but also features a unique interior design, with marble counters, wooden floors, alder cabinetry, a fully equipped kitchen, a full bathroom with a separate shower, and a Bose Surround Sound entertainment system.

The guy behind the LuxuryBricks YouTube channel is passionate about both motorhomes and LEGO, so he made a miniature version of the luxury off-road camper, building it from 1,000 LEGO bricks.

His LEGO EarthRoamer HD may be downscaled but it accurately captures the essence of the rugged camper. His mini-beast comes with amenities such as an elevated dining area, a fully functioning kitchen just like with the real XV, a washer/dryer closet, and a lofted bed. There’s also a large retractable awning and the rooftop solar array is also there, as well as plenty of storage space.

The LEGO EarthRoamer HD is definitely the ultimate off-the-grid adventure camper for your minifigures.

LuxuryBricks Lego motorhome Camper EarthRoamer HD
 
 
 
 
 

