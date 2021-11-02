This Massive LEGO Mobile Mansion Is What You Can Come Up With When Dreaming Big

Warning! What You See Is Not a Rendering: Loki Basecamp's Icarus Truck Camper Is Now Real

Inspired by luxury trailers owned by celebrities such as Will Smith or Simon Cowell, LuxuryBricks returns on social media with another great LEGO build. This one is touted as the world’s biggest motorhome custom MOC (my own creation). 10 photos

His latest LEGO mobile mansion, as he likes to call it, is a two-story luxury motorhome trailer with a matching truck, which required a total of 2,000 LEGO bricks. It was designed two years ago but it took a long time for the LEGO builder to get all the parts he needed and put everything together.



The minifigure-friendly motorhome is more spacious than you could ever dream of. Its roof raises to reveal the additional floor and this massive home on wheels features two bathrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, a living room, and a master bedroom. There are also sleeping quarters for guests.







But once you “step” inside this extravagant mobile palace, you can really get a taste of how the privileged travel.



We’ll let you discover all the bells and whistles of this gorgeous motorhome, to show you what you should be dreaming of for your own mobile mansion. You might also want to check out LuxuryBricks’ other incredible builds, such as this



