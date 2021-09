Kenworth-Inspired LEGO Motorhome Is a True Transformer, Makes You Wish It Was Real

LuxuryBricks is passionate about LEGO and cars, and he even has a YouTube channel dedicated to building LEGO vehicles. One of his latest projects is this beautiful motorhome that can comfortably sleep five or six people, or, in this case, mini-figures.The front of the vehicle was modeled after a Kenworth K108 cab over, with all the details accurately replicated, including the marker lights, the large grille, and air horns. Inside the front cab, you can see the driver’s seat, a back seat for more passengers, a GPS, controls, and there’s even a small TV in there.According to the LEGO builder, the motorhome comes with two slide-outs that can be extended to offer more floor space. This is a spacious motorhome that has a master bedroom, a guest room, bathroom, kitchen, large sofa, freshwater/black water tanks, and even a pantry. There’s also a washer/dryer fitted in there and a large outdoor grill that you can access from under this mammoth of a vehicle. The first compartment under the floor also hides a foldable staircase.While this may look just like a simple toy, LuxuryBricks explains he put a lot of thought and effort into building the transforming motorhome , to be able to fit in all the movable pieces.This deluxe home on wheels was submitted on the LEGO Ideas platform, a website where you can upload any kind of LEGO project you want, and have the opportunity to see it turned into a commercially available set. In order to have a shot at that, you have to gather 10,000 supporters for your LEGO creation in a year. 100 of them have to give you their vote within the first 60 days. If you do get lucky and your project gets picked up, LEGO will pay you 1 percent in royalties.