Kenworth-Inspired LEGO Motorhome Is a True Transformer, Makes You Wish It Was Real

1,300 pieces were necessary to build this luxurious home on wheels, a transforming beast that has everything you need to feel like you’re in a five-star hotel even when you’re on the road. Too bad is made of LEGO…
LuxuryBricks is passionate about LEGO and cars, and he even has a YouTube channel dedicated to building LEGO vehicles. One of his latest projects is this beautiful motorhome that can comfortably sleep five or six people, or, in this case, mini-figures.
The front of the vehicle was modeled after a Kenworth K108 cab over, with all the details accurately replicated, including the marker lights, the large grille, and air horns. Inside the front cab, you can see the driver’s seat, a back seat for more passengers, a GPS, controls, and there’s even a small TV in there.
According to the LEGO builder, the motorhome comes with two slide-outs that can be extended to offer more floor space. This is a spacious motorhome that has a master bedroom, a guest room, bathroom, kitchen, large sofa, freshwater/black water tanks, and even a pantry. There’s also a washer/dryer fitted in there and a large outdoor grill that you can access from under this mammoth of a vehicle. The first compartment under the floor also hides a foldable staircase.
While this may look just like a simple toy, LuxuryBricks explains he put a lot of thought and effort into building the transforming motorhome, to be able to fit in all the movable pieces.
This deluxe home on wheels was submitted on the LEGO Ideas platform, a website where you can upload any kind of LEGO project you want, and have the opportunity to see it turned into a commercially available set. In order to have a shot at that, you have to gather 10,000 supporters for your LEGO creation in a year. 100 of them have to give you their vote within the first 60 days. If you do get lucky and your project gets picked up, LEGO will pay you 1 percent in royalties.
