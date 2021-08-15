EarthRoamer LTi: Overlanding Inside a Luxurious Home

For those people, EarthRoamer came up with the LTi: a carbon fiber home on four giant off-road wheels that can cover ground the same as any other overlanding vehicle, but at the same time offering hotel levels of comfort and luxury. A self-sufficient machine, powerful and lightweight, the LTi offers all-weather capability, intelligently designed expedition hardware solutions, multiple interior layouts, and many more, all of them masterfully orchestrated around a Ford Super Duty base chassis.
More technologically advanced and capable than its predecessor, the legendary LTS, the LTi begins life as an F-550, an excellent platform to start from. Highlights of the redesigned model, first released in 2017, are its military-grade aluminum body construction, high-strength steel frame, and high-quality interior design as part of the Lariat package.
At the heart of this mighty machine sits the 6.7-liter Ford Power Stroke diesel V8 engine, good for 330 horsepower and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Consequently, there is enough muscle to tow up to 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg) while still averaging a 9-12 mpg (19,6-26 l/100 km) fuel consumption rate. Combine that with a secondary fuel tank installation, the machine's capacity increases from 40 (151 liters) to a total of 95 gallons (360 liters). It means a range of 1000 miles (1609 km) is perfectly achievable, providing a lot of confidence when adventuring in the wilderness.
The main attraction of the almighty LTi is its carbon body, formed using a vacuum infusion process that bonds two carbon fiber skins to a structural foam core. The result is a strong and light monocoque construction that outclasses any other RV on the market. Furthermore, the camper assembly is a one-piece molded design that leaves no seams behind, adding further structural rigidity and reliability over time. The self-supporting fiberglass sandwich system enables better thermal insolation standards, improves aerodynamics. These design choices further compliment the vehicle's power bank and solar charging energy solutions.
The rooftop solar charging panel can feed up to 1320 Watts of power into the 11 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, enabling the EarthRoamer LTi to remain completely off the grid far into the deep wilderness. Moreover, the highly efficient appliances and 100 gallons (378,5 liters) of fresh water capacity further compliment the off-grid lifestyle, eliminating the need for external generators or flammable substances.
The EarthRoamer LTi is no slouch when it comes to driving off-road. It comes equipped with 41-inch Continental duty military tires designed to carry heavy loads and offer ample traction, even if aired down to only 11 PSI. The vehicle sits over 12.5 inches (31.75 cm) of the ground and allows for a 30° approach angle, a 12° break-over angle, and a departure angle of 22°. This 29 feet (8.8m) long, eight feet (2.4m) wide, and 12 feet (3.6 m) tall machine also benefits from an air ride suspension that can raise each wheel or axle independently, offering a massive advantage on the trails. Moreover, the standard heavy-duty anti-sway bars mounted front and rear increase handling on paved roads, not sacrificing driving behavior for off-road capability.
Even more impressive are the six floor plans for the interior cabin space, named after famous Colorado towns, offering comfortable seating for up to six people and sleeping options for up to four. These include a lounge area, queen-size bed found in the over-cab area, dinette tables, cozy sofas, all of them surrounded by wonderfully crafted furniture. The bathroom area offers remarkable space efficiency and functionality, taking advantage of a wet-bath design. The removable hot-water shower wand stands on a height-adjustable slide bar, the exhaust fan quickly removes moisture and odors, and the built-in clothesline can quickly dry wet gear using the fan and the heater.
Cooking and dining ventures are well taken care of. The cabin provides ample storage, wine rack holders, eight cubic-foot (226,5-liter) compressor refrigerator/freezer. A convection microwave oven, a ceramic induction cooktop, a flip-up counter, and even a Keurig coffee maker can also be part of the separate kitchen area.
The outdoor living area facilities are also numerous and well-thought. The electrically operated awning provides sun and rain shelter and can automatically retract if high winds are detected. LED lighting is located under the awing as well as on the sides and rear of the vehicle. Additionally, two lockable compartments, one on each side, add a total of 24 cubic feet (680 liters) of exterior storage. Optionally, on the bumper can be mounted additional storage boxes and can function as an exterior kitchen.
The price tag of such an engineering marvel is indeed considerable. The base value of an LTi sits at the $620,000 mark but, after adding optional extras and personal customization, a new example can dig deep into your pockets for another $100,000, so you can expect to pay around $700,000 to park this vehicle outside your mansion garage.
A unique recipe for overlanding and nature exploration, the EarthRoamer LTi can be the perfect vehicle for people who want to feed their passion for adventure but also provide a safe and comfortable place for them and their families while living isolated in the wilderness. High-tech, competent, dependable, and luxurious, the LTi can be a dream come true for the right people.
More technologically advanced and capable than its predecessor, the legendary LTS, the LTi begins life as an F-550, an excellent platform to start from. Highlights of the redesigned model, first released in 2017, are its military-grade aluminum body construction, high-strength steel frame, and high-quality interior design as part of the Lariat package.
At the heart of this mighty machine sits the 6.7-liter Ford Power Stroke diesel V8 engine, good for 330 horsepower and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Consequently, there is enough muscle to tow up to 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg) while still averaging a 9-12 mpg (19,6-26 l/100 km) fuel consumption rate. Combine that with a secondary fuel tank installation, the machine's capacity increases from 40 (151 liters) to a total of 95 gallons (360 liters). It means a range of 1000 miles (1609 km) is perfectly achievable, providing a lot of confidence when adventuring in the wilderness.
The main attraction of the almighty LTi is its carbon body, formed using a vacuum infusion process that bonds two carbon fiber skins to a structural foam core. The result is a strong and light monocoque construction that outclasses any other RV on the market. Furthermore, the camper assembly is a one-piece molded design that leaves no seams behind, adding further structural rigidity and reliability over time. The self-supporting fiberglass sandwich system enables better thermal insolation standards, improves aerodynamics. These design choices further compliment the vehicle's power bank and solar charging energy solutions.
The rooftop solar charging panel can feed up to 1320 Watts of power into the 11 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, enabling the EarthRoamer LTi to remain completely off the grid far into the deep wilderness. Moreover, the highly efficient appliances and 100 gallons (378,5 liters) of fresh water capacity further compliment the off-grid lifestyle, eliminating the need for external generators or flammable substances.
The EarthRoamer LTi is no slouch when it comes to driving off-road. It comes equipped with 41-inch Continental duty military tires designed to carry heavy loads and offer ample traction, even if aired down to only 11 PSI. The vehicle sits over 12.5 inches (31.75 cm) of the ground and allows for a 30° approach angle, a 12° break-over angle, and a departure angle of 22°. This 29 feet (8.8m) long, eight feet (2.4m) wide, and 12 feet (3.6 m) tall machine also benefits from an air ride suspension that can raise each wheel or axle independently, offering a massive advantage on the trails. Moreover, the standard heavy-duty anti-sway bars mounted front and rear increase handling on paved roads, not sacrificing driving behavior for off-road capability.
Even more impressive are the six floor plans for the interior cabin space, named after famous Colorado towns, offering comfortable seating for up to six people and sleeping options for up to four. These include a lounge area, queen-size bed found in the over-cab area, dinette tables, cozy sofas, all of them surrounded by wonderfully crafted furniture. The bathroom area offers remarkable space efficiency and functionality, taking advantage of a wet-bath design. The removable hot-water shower wand stands on a height-adjustable slide bar, the exhaust fan quickly removes moisture and odors, and the built-in clothesline can quickly dry wet gear using the fan and the heater.
Cooking and dining ventures are well taken care of. The cabin provides ample storage, wine rack holders, eight cubic-foot (226,5-liter) compressor refrigerator/freezer. A convection microwave oven, a ceramic induction cooktop, a flip-up counter, and even a Keurig coffee maker can also be part of the separate kitchen area.
The outdoor living area facilities are also numerous and well-thought. The electrically operated awning provides sun and rain shelter and can automatically retract if high winds are detected. LED lighting is located under the awing as well as on the sides and rear of the vehicle. Additionally, two lockable compartments, one on each side, add a total of 24 cubic feet (680 liters) of exterior storage. Optionally, on the bumper can be mounted additional storage boxes and can function as an exterior kitchen.
The price tag of such an engineering marvel is indeed considerable. The base value of an LTi sits at the $620,000 mark but, after adding optional extras and personal customization, a new example can dig deep into your pockets for another $100,000, so you can expect to pay around $700,000 to park this vehicle outside your mansion garage.
A unique recipe for overlanding and nature exploration, the EarthRoamer LTi can be the perfect vehicle for people who want to feed their passion for adventure but also provide a safe and comfortable place for them and their families while living isolated in the wilderness. High-tech, competent, dependable, and luxurious, the LTi can be a dream come true for the right people.