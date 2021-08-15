autoevolution
SEE Project Imagines a Gorgeous, Hybrid Superyacht With Walls of Glass and Five Pools
The sky’s the limit where money is not an issue, and where there’s a clear willingness to throw the rule book out the window. When it comes to the latter in naval design, few others do it as elegantly as New York-based studio Gill Schmid Design.

SEE is the latest project from Gill Schmid Design, a gorgeous 213-foot (65-meter) superyacht that stands out for its unique exterior design and layout, luxury amenities, and hybrid propulsion. We’re living in a world increasingly more focused on alternative means of propulsion and, though a tad slower than other industries, the maritime sector is also catching up.

SEE isn’t your regular superyacht, if by that you understand a boat of generous proportions, with a classic silhouette and run-of-the-mill luxury amenities. It defies norms as regards the naval architecture, interior layout and even the very idea of luxury it provides, and is thus able to stand out as a literal dream.

Designed with Lateral Naval Architects, SEE has a beam of 40 feet (12.2 meters) and generous interior volume of 1,670 GT. It offers accommodation for up to 14 guests and as many as 17 crew in the most luxurious, New Age-style setting, one that eschews conventional interior design and goes for open-plan areas to maximize the feeling of intimacy and relaxation. “SEE is more casual than your conventional yacht, with open-plan living, flexibility in use, and convertible spaces,” the design studio tells Boat International.

SEE invites you to look at it and even promises you a glimpse inside, thanks to the walls of glass, but it won’t actually grant you that. It is, if you will, a bubble of privacy and comfort for the owner and their guests, which can be opened to the exterior only when the owner wants it to be – in which case some of the walls of glass will retract.

The owner’s suite takes up most of the upper deck and has, as expected, its own pool and private terrace. In fact, almost all of the guest suites on SEE have direct access to one body of water: this is a superyacht with no less than five pools of varied dimensions. The highlight is the one of the main deck, a glass-bottom infinity pool with its own jacuzzi, surrounded by lounge chairs and providing the most Instagrammable views possible. After all, what’s the point of heading out to sea if you can’t boast about it on social media, right?

Another shaded pool on the main deck is located forward; two shallow pools can be found above, where there’s also a firepit. The foredeck lounge, situated under the main infinity pool (so you can look up and see the swimmers) transforms into an open-air cinema, or can serve as an oceanfront terrace when the glass walls recede. A spa and wellness area, with sauna, steam room, loungers, a gym, and infinity pools, are located on the lower level.

In keeping with the idea of offering a customizable and airy layout, SEE comes with communal tables and an open kitchen. You won’t find a formal dining saloon here because none exists: what you get instead is a sushi counter and a BBQ, where a chef or aspiring cooks from among the guests can try out new recipes using fresh produce. SEE comes with its own hydroponic tanks for vegetables and fruit, a mushroom lab, and a fermentation chamber.

SEE looks like water-architecture, thanks to the reflective walls of glass and the glass sides of its many pools, floating on water. It is only fitting, then, that it would do that with reduced impact on the surrounding environment, and here is where Lateral comes in.

Lateral designed the E-Hybrid propulsion system for SEE, allowing for efficient and silent cruising. Onboard batteries can power the hotel load at anchor for six to eight hours, or offer up to three hours of silent cruising. Top speed is of 16 knots, with SEE having an estimated range of 3,750 nautical miles.

In short, if us regular folks are to dream of the perfect vacation superyacht, it might as well be the latest dream from Gill Schmid Design. There are currently no plans to bring SEE into construction, but that is subject to change, if the right person comes along and commissions it.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
