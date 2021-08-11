Loki Basecamp Icarus Gets Ready for Off-Grid Adventures, No Matter the Season

There’s a very cool dual-tone Ford F-Series under Loki Basecamp’s all-new Icarus series of truck campers. But frankly, you could swap the CGI pickup for any other OEM model. Just make sure it comes with either a six- or eight-foot (183 to 244 cm) bed.
While the company’s Falcon series has been dubbed “the most versatile 4-Season slide-in on the market,” the new Icarus series aims to cover another important segment. After the brand’s new truck bed camper converts from CGI to reality, it should grant anyone the choice of having lots of “off-grid adventures, regardless of the season.”
So, just in case everything is not yet ready for this summer road trip season, fret not because there are three more to be enjoyed: autumn, winter, and next spring. Then, of course, the summer of 2022. Before getting there, let’s see what’s on offer. For the Icarus 6 or 8, and with prices kicking off at $69k.
The new Icarus will arrive on the market with a reinforced fiberglass hull and will be capable of taking anything Mother Nature throws its way via the “double density synthetic composite insulation.” There’s also an A/C and heating unit and it is perfectly capable of feeding off the camper’s internal batteries and solar panels.
As for the electrical system, Loki promises up to 300 watts of solar power, a lithium-ion battery bank of up to 600 Ah (with an on-the-go charging system, USB and AC/DC outlets, smart management), as well as a 2,000-watts inverter and charger setup. But that’s not all, because Icarus is also about personalization. As such, the company lets customers choose the exterior colors and finishes, interior materials, components, as well as interior/exterior accessories.
And don’t think this self-sufficient camper skips on the comfort features. As such, there’s a mudroom, a lounge area, a kitchenette, as well as a bedroom area that has enough space for a 60 by 77 inches (152/196 cm) queen bed arrangement. So, let the off-grid adventures begin!
