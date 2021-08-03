Gorgeous Race Track House Is for a True Car Enthusiast With Some Money to Spare

5 Decadent Palais de Cristal Comes With 15-Car Garage That Turns Into a Nightclub

You know you’re a true car enthusiast when you’d sleep at the race track. If you happen to have $1 million lying around and a sudden desire to relocate to Minnesota, U.S., you could actually do that. 23 photos



Listed with Alyssa Sharpe of RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty, the 2016 property is also featured on



If we’re realistic, the house is more like a garage with some attached living space. That is to say, it’s heaven for a car enthusiast and could, depending on the future owner, serve just as well as a man cave or as an occasional retreat for the entire family. It’s a complete home, of course, but whoever will pay $1 million for it will probably only be using it as a vacation home.



The main floor is occupied by the two-story gallery garage, which is just perfect for four or five of your collectibles that you’re thinking of taking out on the race track. Here, you get a four-stall garage, with an additional spot on the turntable. Next to the garage is a wet bar and a lounge area, just perfect for chilling after a race to recount the



Upstairs is the living space, comprised of two bedrooms and a total of two full bathrooms, a full eat-in kitchen and a family room with plenty of space to hang out. Finishes are all custom and all automotive-inspired, as one would expect from a house built on the race track. Up top is the observation deck, which overlooks



There's also an elevator, in case going up the stairs three floors feels like too much of a chore. The purchase includes direct access to the track and a "good neighbor pass" that includes tickets to events like the NHRA Nationals. "A motorsport lifestyle at its finest!" the listing enthuses. Pricing is set at $999,999.

