Beautifully Restored 1964 Winnebago Camper Trailer Is Ready to Take You Anywhere

Summer is here and there's no better time to travel. And by that, I don't mean jumping on a plane to Honolulu. That's a great option too, but it's a trip best taken when you want to get away from the cold weather. Now that summer is in full swing, it's time to get the camper trailer out of the garage and take that New York to Florida trip you've been dreaming about for a while.
If you don't have a trailer, I'm here to tell you about a cool vintage Winnebago I just stumbled upon. If you're reading this, you're probably familiar with the Iowa-based company, but maybe you didn't know that there was a time when Winnebago didn't make motorhomes.
This trailer is from that era, dating back to 1964, two years before the American manufacturer launched its first motorhome.
Like many camper trailers from the era, this Winnebago is a squared-off camper. But while it's not as stylish as a teardrop camper, it's quite roomy and will accommodate two people comfortably. The good news is that the trailer has been restored inside and out and comes with period-correct appliances and furniture.
It's got a gas stove, a large icebox, an air conditioning unit, and even a porta-potty. There are two narrow beds along each side and a small table between them. So while it can provide sleeping space for two people, it can sit about eight persons. Just in case you want to throw a party on the go.
The interior is finished in seafoam green, a popular color in the 1960s. Nearly every carmaker made automobiles in this color back them (albeit under different names), while Fender introduced this hue as a popular color option for the iconic Telecaster and Stratocaster guitars around the same time.
It has "1960s" written all over it! The brown curtains complete the vintage look, as does the matching icebox.
There's not a lot of info outside the fact that everything works as it should and that the trailer is 16 feet (4.87 meters) long, but the photos confirm that the trailer is indeed in excellent condition.
Located in Alto, Georgia, the camper is auctioned off at no reserve by eBay seller "hawghead75." The listing has attracted 53 bids and a high offer of $8,000 with 16 hours to go. Not bad for a nicely restored vintage trailer, but the auction will probably attract more bids toward the end.
What classic car would you attach this trailer to for a summer-long trip? Let me know in the comments.
