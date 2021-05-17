Carroll Shelby's Dream of a Carbon Fiber Mustang GT500 Is Actually a Reality

More on this:

1 Original and Unrestored 1965 Ford Mustang Parked for 35 Years Is 100% Complete

2 Race Red 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Is Ready to Be a “Road Runner” Once More

3 CR Mustang Villain Is a Modern Muscle Car for the Road and for the Track

4 When Old School Muscle Body Meets Crate Engines, the Shelby GT500CR Is Born

5 Classic Recreations Now Makes the Original Ford Bronco a Coyote-Swapped Restomod