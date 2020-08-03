The EarthRoamer LTi Can Get You Where No Ford F-550 Dares to Tread

If you’re in the market for a Built Ford Tough workhorse capable of towing to your heart’s content, it’s hard to go wrong with the F-550. Only available as a chassis cab, this pickup can also be converted into an off-road rig unlike anything else.
Enter the EarthRoamer LTi expedition truck, which costs $590,000 right off the bat. “A well-equipped model will generally come out to a final price in the $650,000 to $700,000 range,” according to the company, and the waiting list is five months from the time of order. Big numbers, alright, but it’s a magnificent pickup too.
Based on the Lariat trim level with 4WD and the Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel, the LTi packs no fewer than 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. 29 feet long and 12 feet high, the overlanding camper can take up to 95 gallons of fuel, 100 gallons of fresh water, 40 gallons of gray water, and 5 gallons of black water.
Going off the grid also means that you need electrical energy wherever you may roam, and that comes courtesy of 1,320 watts of solar power and 11,000 Wh of batteries. Seating for six and sleeping for up to four people, a ground clearance of 12.5 inches, and the choice between five floor pans are on the menu as well.
Telluride is how EarthRoamer calls the first option, offering the greatest amount of seating with the longest sofas available. The Boulder maximizes food storage, and the ever-popular Breckenridge has a dinette that can convert to a 6-foot bed.
Moving on, Aspen translates to maximum kitchen and counter space while the Crestone adds galley storage on the passenger side. The carbon-fiber vacuum infused camper body keeps the weight as low as possible without compromising on safety, bonding two carbon fiber skins to a structural foam core. In other words, it’s a monocoque that puts most RVs to shame. That price, though, is a wowzer!
For reference, care to guess how many F-550 Lariat models can be had for $590,000? Ford is asking $52,200 from the get-go, the compression-ignition engine adds $9,325 to the tally, and 4x4 costs extra as well. In other words, a lot of F-550s can be had for the price of a single EarthRoamer LTi but none of them come from the factory with a full-height bathroom equipped with a shower and a toilet.
