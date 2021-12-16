5 This LEGO Luxury Expedition Camper Looks Like the Real Deal

Custom-Made 4x4 Expedition Camper Truck Is the Perfect LEGO Motorhome For Your Mini-Figs

The guy behind the LuxuryBricks YouTube channel has a knack for building extravagant motorhomes that make you dream of a better life. Their only shortcoming is the fact that they're made of LEGO bricks, like this 4x4 expedition camper truck.



The latest LuxuryBricks creation is a custom-made 4x4 expedition camper truck designed for long travels. 930 LEGO bricks went into building this two-axle vehicle, a perfect “home away from home for your mini-figs”, as explained by its creator.



It is 10 studs wide and comes with solar panels on the roof, as well as an air conditioner. Equipped with military-spec tires and featuring an innovative design, the truck can tackle any terrain, being more versatile than many other campers.



Just like all the LuxuryBricks LEGO builds, this motorhome is also a luxurious one, with a spacious interior, fully equipped kitchen, a dining area, a bedroom with two slides out, and a rear balcony that can fold out when the truck is parked. Access to the balcony is made through a bedroom door in the back of the truck and this is definitely one of the coolest features of this 4x4 camper. There’s also plenty of storage space available inside the expedition truck, most of it located underneath the floor, in multiple compartments.



There’s a loft bed above the cab, a couch that can also be turned into a bed, and a third master bed in the bedroom. Two TVs keep passengers entertained, with one being located in the living room and the second one in the bedroom.



LuxuryBricks built a bathroom with a toilet and a shower for his expedition camper truck, while the kitchen is also fully equipped with a sink, stove, oven, fridge with freezer.



All in all, this is definitely a desirable concept when it comes to off-road



