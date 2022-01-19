McLaren Chief Says Hamilton May Choose To Retire, Cast Doubts Over His F1 Future

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has cast doubt on Mercedes-AMG Petronas' top driver Lewis Hamilton. According to the McLaren boss, there is no guarantee that the seven-time world champion will continue racing in Formula One in the 2022 season.
Hamilton remains undecided after a controversial end of last season that saw Max Verstappen dramatically clinch the title with an overtake at the final lap. According to Team boss Toto Wolf, the world champion is still 'disillusioned' with the sport.
Verstappen won his first F1 world championship title at the contested final of the season in Abu Dhabi, clinching victory from Mercedes's top driver. Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap to victory after FIA race director Michael Masi implemented the rules that many believe to be incorrect, ensuring a one-lap sprint for the title. Consequently, Hamilton was powerless against the Dutchman.
Mercedes protested the decision, but the stewards ruled in favor of Masi and stated he acted within the rules. Hamilton believes there was foul play to ensure that he lost the title and is considering whether to retire from the sport as a result. Brown is confident the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver's statements were serious.
According to the McLaren chief, the British driver may have not yet decided but is taking time to make his final decision.
Hamilton has not publicly commented about the race. Still, Mercedes have indicated that he will base any decision over his future on the conclusions and actions taken after an FIA inquiry into the matter.
According to Sky Sports, the FIA expects to complete its review into F1's controversial championship decision at the Abu Dhabi GP by February 3 at the latest. The formal investigations side of the inquiry began on Monday, and the team aims to interview everyone involved in the controversy, including race director Michael Masi.
FIA's new president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, met Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff over the events in Abu Dhabi and planned to hold other talks with the other team principals to avoid repetition of the controversy.
Verstappen won his first F1 world championship title at the contested final of the season in Abu Dhabi, clinching victory from Mercedes's top driver. Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap to victory after FIA race director Michael Masi implemented the rules that many believe to be incorrect, ensuring a one-lap sprint for the title. Consequently, Hamilton was powerless against the Dutchman.
Mercedes protested the decision, but the stewards ruled in favor of Masi and stated he acted within the rules. Hamilton believes there was foul play to ensure that he lost the title and is considering whether to retire from the sport as a result. Brown is confident the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver's statements were serious.
According to the McLaren chief, the British driver may have not yet decided but is taking time to make his final decision.
Hamilton has not publicly commented about the race. Still, Mercedes have indicated that he will base any decision over his future on the conclusions and actions taken after an FIA inquiry into the matter.
According to Sky Sports, the FIA expects to complete its review into F1's controversial championship decision at the Abu Dhabi GP by February 3 at the latest. The formal investigations side of the inquiry began on Monday, and the team aims to interview everyone involved in the controversy, including race director Michael Masi.
FIA's new president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, met Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff over the events in Abu Dhabi and planned to hold other talks with the other team principals to avoid repetition of the controversy.