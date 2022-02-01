2023 BMW M3 Touring Looks Unphased by the Snow in Latest Spy Video

Filmed testing near the Arctic Circle, this prototype of the M3 Touring appears to be as planted as family wagons get in sub-zero weather. Dubbed G81, the family-sized tourer is gifted with conspicuously large front air intakes, four exhaust tailpipes, widened axles, and low-profile winter tires.
Previously tested at the Nardo high-speed oval in Italy, the Sachsenring racing circuit in Germany, and at high altitude in the Tyrolean Alps, the M3 Touring is masterminded by project head Robert Pilsl and product manager Hagen Franke. Developed to fill the gap between the sedan and X3 M, this fellow can trace its roots back to the boxy-looking M5 Touring from 1992.
The E34 was eventually replaced by the V10-engined E61, but as far as the M3 is concerned, the E46-based sports wagon from 2000 can be considered the actual forefather of the G81. To whom it may concern, the E46 BMW M3 Touring Concept features the S54B32 straight-six engine with a displacement of 3.2 liters, 338 horsepower, and up to 269 lb-ft (365 Nm).
As for the G81, we’re dealing with a smaller displacement (3.0 liters) and two spinny boys for some boost. The direct-injected S58B30T0 is rocking twin-scroll turbochargers developed to increase low-end torque and improve boost response. In the M3 Sedan Competition xDrive, this mill cranks out a hearty 503 horsepower and up to 479 pound-feet (650 Nm).
Slightly more spacious than its three-box sibling, the two-box longroof is expected solely with the Competition-spec engine, M xDrive all-wheel drive, and 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen.
The M3 Touring will have only two rivals in the guise of the V6-engined Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 T-Modell. Also worthy of note, the next-generation C 63 relies on a four-cylinder engine rather than a wet-sump V8 with a hot-vee layout for the turbos. It’s also important to mention PHEV assistance which will bump up the output to 600+ hp in overboost mode.
