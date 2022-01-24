2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Wagon Spied in Production Spec, Still Camouflaged

Mercedes-AMG is also working on a wagon version of the upcoming C 63. Just like its siblings, the wagon version of the next C63 will come with an inline-four-cylinder engine instead of a V8, and it will be a hybrid. The C 63 is expected to have over 480 kW of power (ca. 652 horsepower) from its hybrid drivetrain, with torque also bumped significantly.

