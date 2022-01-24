2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Wagon Spied in Production Spec, Still Camouflaged

Mercedes-AMG is also working on a wagon version of the upcoming C 63. Just like its siblings, the wagon version of the next C63 will come with an inline-four-cylinder engine instead of a V8, and it will be a hybrid. The C 63 is expected to have over 480 kW of power (ca. 652 horsepower) from its hybrid drivetrain, with torque also bumped significantly.
This time, our spy photographers managed to find a prototype that was parked, and its driver was away. This meant that we got quality photos of its interior, as well as some of its exterior elements.
It does not take long to notice the massive brakes, as well as the four exhaust pipes, which are squared. In other words, these are tell-tale signs that we are looking at a 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 T-Modell (Wagon at Mercedes-Benz), and not a “smaller” variant.
As you know, Mercedes-AMG will stop using the V8 for the C 63, and switching to a four-cylinder unit and a hybrid drivetrain means that the C 63's less-powerful siblings will also have a four-cylinder engine. It will not be as powerful as the one on the C 63, or its e-motor will not come with as much electric assistance, but the basis would be the same.
Thanks to the fact that the vehicles were parked and unattended, we even get a good look at the interior. As you can see, there are many elements that are specific to prototypes inside. Fortunately, they are mixed with production-spec elements, such as the steering wheel, the digital gauge cluster, and the multimedia screen.
From a design perspective, the C 63 also gets the Panamericana-style front grille, but its lower part is different from what we have seen on other prototypes. There are two vents on the lower edges, while the center part is an adaptive grille, which can be closed for aerodynamic reasons, but also provide additional cooling when required.
We expect to see the production model later this year, and dealers might open their order books in the second half of 2022.
