This Super-Cheap Armored Audi A8 Could Literally Take a Bullet for You

Some of the modern-day armored cars are priced like a really big house and, depending on the make and model, and what type of protection they offer, they can easily set you back a seven-digit sum.
However, if you know where to look, then you will only have to pay a small fraction, and you will still enjoy a ride that can literally take a bullet (or more) for you, like this Audi A8 that we found for grabs online, which has one owner in the papers and lives in Spain.
So, how much do you think it costs? A hundred thousand, fifty, or less? Actually, it’s way less than that, because the buy-it-now price accompanying the Mobile ad is €7,500. That equals to $8,400 at the current exchange rates, and truth be told, there aren’t that many cool cars that fall within that price range. Actually, you might get yourself a decent Mazda MX-5, or a relatively new small crossover, but do you really want to ride along in what is essentially a jacked-up hatchback?
Well, assuming the word ‘reliability’ doesn’t exist, you definitely don’t, because in return, you could cruise the streets in this old Audi A8 instead, which sports BR5 ballistic protection. This means that it can sustain multiple rounds fired by an AK-47, or it could back in the day, as it was first registered almost twenty years ago.
The getaway part could be tricky, as it has some 300,000 km (~186,400 miles) on the clock, according to the listing, and it shows its age, as the black leather interior isn’t exactly in top-notch condition. Still, for a car built in 2002, it looks surprisingly good inside and out, which kind of makes us wonder what today’s vehicles will look like in 2042? Guess we’ll have to wait and see, unless the world ends by then, and if it does, you’d wish you have bought this 4.2-liter V8-powered A8.
