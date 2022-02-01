This Super-Cheap Armored Audi A8 Could Literally Take a Bullet for You

More on this:

1 Make Your Dictator Friends Jealous With the $2M Armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan Limo

2 This Mercedes G-Class Costs Nearly $800,000, and It’s Not Even an AMG

3 Crime-Fighting Alfa Romeo Giulia Packs Armored Windows and Doors, Gun Holders

4 Here’s an Armored Toyota Sienna Because What Soccer Mom Doesn’t Need One?

5 Bulletproof Ferrari 458 Speciale Is Pretty Conspicuous for an Armored Vehicle