Watch the Audi RS e-tron GT Obliterate the RS 6 Avant and R8 in a Drag Race

Some people may describe the Audi RS e-tron GT as the less desirable sibling of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and they’re not completely wrong. But despite this car’s position within the Volkswagen Group and the cookie-cutter styling, the RS-badged variant is no pushover over the quarter mile.
Mat Watson and co. have gathered a selection of Audi Sport models for a series of drag races you don’t wanna miss, and unsurprisingly, the RS e-tron GT launches harder and keeps pulling hard until the finish line. The dual-motor powertrain, two-speed gearbox, and the clever launch control offset the sheer weight of the four-door electric sedan. To whom it may concern, the DIN curb weight is listed at 2,347 kilograms (5,174 pounds).
The best ET is 11.1 seconds on a runway that could use better surfacing, and instead of the R8, the second-fastest Audi Sport comes in the guise of the RS 6 Avant with 11.3 seconds under its belt. Mat Watson and his crew squeezed out 11.6 seconds from the R8 and RS Q8, but funnily enough, the go-faster SUV crossed the finish line just ahead of the mid-engine model.
Next up, the RS 5 Sportback (that’s marketing jargon for the five-door hatchback or liftback configuration) couldn’t do better than 11.7 seconds from its twin-turbocharged V6 engine. The five-cylinder turbo RS 3 Sportback recorded 11.8 seconds, putting it dead last in this six-way race.
From 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour), the R8 shows its mettle in just under a mile of pedal-to-the-metal acceleration. The sound of that free-breathing V10 engine is backed up by the highest maximum speed of the lot (331 kph or 205 mph as per the Ingolstadt-based company’s brochure).
The question is, which Audi Sport nameplate do you fancy the most of the sporty cars in the featured video and why did you choose it over its peers?
