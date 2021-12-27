Audi RS 6 Avant Goes Green, Has More Power Than Ford's Mustang Shelby GT500

The Audi RS 6 Avant is back on the menu at Mansory, with the controversial tuner launching yet another upgrade package for the executive super estate.
This would have been the point where we would’ve normally bashed the project, but it’s surprisingly tamed for something that bears Mansory’s signature. And it is probably because of the black paint finish, bedecked by lime green accents, and several carbon fiber pieces.
Speaking of the parts made of the lightweight material, these include the new vented hood, apron, and side flaps attached to the front bumper, grille surround, and side mirror casings. The shape of the rear bumper mimics that of the front one, and it has more carbon fiber attachments here, next to the tailgate- and roof-mounted wings.
Further emphasizing its swollen-up design are the big side skirts. Look closely and you will see other tweaks, including the blacked-out chrome trim. The exhaust pipes have doubled in number, and the 22-inch wheels, which sport additional lime green accents, have a black finish, and a Y-spoke pattern, came from the aftermarket world, just like the new paint applied to the brake calipers.
A combination of black Alcantara and leather was chosen for the cabin of the tuned RS 6 Avant, which sports additional carbon fiber, and new steering wheel, with lime green 12 o’clock mark, and the tuner’s logo in the middle. Lime green piping can be seen all over the cabin, and the Mansory name was embedded into the headrests.
With the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) normally taking 3.6 seconds in the stock car, whose bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes 592 hp (600 ps / 442 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, it is anything but underpowered. However, Mansory claims to have dropped the sprint time to 3.0 seconds by increasing the output and torque to 769 hp (780 ps / 574 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). This makes it punchier than the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which enjoys 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm).
