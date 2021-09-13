Tuned Audi RS 6 C7 vs. Tuned Audi RS 6 C8 Drag Race Is a Generational Duel

2 The Audi skysphere Goes for a First Drive, With Supercar Blondie at the Wheel

Exciting automobiles come in many shapes and sizes. A slow car driven fast can be stupidly fun as well, but nothing compares to a muscled-up station wagon such as the RS 6 Avant of the four-ringed automaker. 11 photos



The previous-generation RS 6 Avant Performance was the cream of the crop thanks to slightly different ECU mapping that increased the output to 605 PS (597 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque from 2,500 to 5,500 revolutions per minute. The C7 weighs 2,025 kilograms or 4,464 pounds, which makes it lighter than the C8 that Audi is offering nowadays.



Now boosted by a belt-driven alternator/starter contraption that makes the RS 6 Avant a mild hybrid, the C8 generates 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque between 2,100 and 4,500 revolutions per minute. You can already see a notable difference in how the current-gen model delivers the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, yet Audi had to add 40 more kilograms (88 more pounds) to the curb weight of the five-seat land missile.



The cars in the following clip are both modified to 700 PS (690 horsepower) and 880 Nm (649 pound-feet), which begs a very straightforward question. Does the go-faster tech in the



Daniel Abt and his buddy, Aberle Tobias, are much obliged to answer with a series of drag races: two from a standstill over the quarter-mile and a roll.



On the first run, it’s hard to deny the advantage of the C8 at launch and over the finish line. The second quarter-mile brawl is much closer, with only 0.26 seconds between these fellows. And finally, the roll is where the C8 really stands out because of the quicker kickdown and lower peak torque curve.



