Urus vs TT-RS vs Cayman GT4 vs Golf R Drag Race Ends With Mixed Results

Quarter-mile (402 meters) racing can be a fun and easy way to set two or more cars apart. It's not going to paint the whole picture but you can extract some information there. Sometimes having more power will give you the upper hand, but I would personally rather choose a lighter car instead. But that's just me, as I enjoy going fast around corners.
Today's drag race has a rather interesting concept behind it. We're looking at four rather different cars, each fast in their way. The Lamborghini Urus is the most expensive, powerful, yet heavy contender here. Its twin-turbocharged V8 churns out 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It does have the advantage of AWD, but being so massive comes at a cost.
The Urus weighs in at almost 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg), but even so, I get the feeling that it has a pretty good chance at winning this race. Up next, it's the Porsche Cayman GT4. No turbochargers here, but the 4.0-liter flat-6 is good enough for 414 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. This is the only RWD car lining up for today's challenge, but it only weighs 3,196 lbs (1,450 kg). This means it's on par with the Audi TT-RS, at least from that angle.
That's because the TT-RS has slightly less power to play with. Its turbocharged 5-cylinder can only output 394 horsepower. It has more torque than the GT4, with 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) and it also has AWD. That being said, the TT-RS might be faster when starting from a dig, but it may be left behind in the roll-race. Last but not least, the Volkswagen Golf R comes into play.
The Lamborghini wins the first run, and it's a photo finish between the GT4 and the TT-RS. For the second run, the Porsche switches its traction control back on. This time it finishes the race ahead of the Audi, but still behind the Lamborghini. One more re-run provides the same results, so it's time to move on to the roll-race. 50 mph (80 kph) is the sweet spot, and all four cars will be engaging Comfort modes.
As the Cayman GT4 is slightly more track-oriented than its opponents, it immediately takes control of the race. Going across the 1-mile (1.6 km) finish line, with speeds over 150 mph (241 kph), the Porsche wins its first run of the day, but the Lamborghini was quite close behind. The TT-RS comes in third once again, while the Golf R can't seem to catch a break. They decide to give it one more try, this time with the cars engaged in their sportiest modes.
This time, the Urus takes the lead, while the TT-RS finishes in second place. The last test of the day is going to measure one other crucial aspect of a sports car: its braking capabilities. Now, I initially expected for either the TT-RS or the GT4 to come out on top, seeing that they're the lightest cars here. Surely enough, the Audi scores another victory, but it's the Golf R that finishes in a close second place.
The Urus weighs in at almost 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg), but even so, I get the feeling that it has a pretty good chance at winning this race. Up next, it's the Porsche Cayman GT4. No turbochargers here, but the 4.0-liter flat-6 is good enough for 414 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. This is the only RWD car lining up for today's challenge, but it only weighs 3,196 lbs (1,450 kg). This means it's on par with the Audi TT-RS, at least from that angle.
That's because the TT-RS has slightly less power to play with. Its turbocharged 5-cylinder can only output 394 horsepower. It has more torque than the GT4, with 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) and it also has AWD. That being said, the TT-RS might be faster when starting from a dig, but it may be left behind in the roll-race. Last but not least, the Volkswagen Golf R comes into play.
The Lamborghini wins the first run, and it's a photo finish between the GT4 and the TT-RS. For the second run, the Porsche switches its traction control back on. This time it finishes the race ahead of the Audi, but still behind the Lamborghini. One more re-run provides the same results, so it's time to move on to the roll-race. 50 mph (80 kph) is the sweet spot, and all four cars will be engaging Comfort modes.
As the Cayman GT4 is slightly more track-oriented than its opponents, it immediately takes control of the race. Going across the 1-mile (1.6 km) finish line, with speeds over 150 mph (241 kph), the Porsche wins its first run of the day, but the Lamborghini was quite close behind. The TT-RS comes in third once again, while the Golf R can't seem to catch a break. They decide to give it one more try, this time with the cars engaged in their sportiest modes.
This time, the Urus takes the lead, while the TT-RS finishes in second place. The last test of the day is going to measure one other crucial aspect of a sports car: its braking capabilities. Now, I initially expected for either the TT-RS or the GT4 to come out on top, seeing that they're the lightest cars here. Surely enough, the Audi scores another victory, but it's the Golf R that finishes in a close second place.