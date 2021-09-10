2 Live Pics: Audi grandsphere Concept Debuts in Munich, Looks Like the Future

Audi Provides Training for 700 Students, Offers Full Time Job on Completion

It’d be the lifelong dream of any car enthusiast to be trained in a relevant automotive field by their favorite manufacturer. This is exactly what’s happening to a fortunate group of 694 vocational trainees and 42 co-op education students courtesy of Audi. 9 photos



The training program will take at least three years and consist of a combination of in-person and remote learning. 20% of all the training these recruits receive will be remote, compensating for the uncertain nature of the current health crisis. A quarter of all vocational services offered by Audi are now remote in nature.



Audi’s new labor agreement signed on September 1st allows laptops and tablets to be distributed to the students so they may continue learning and participating in the program whether they’re on Audi’s campuses or not.



Along with their top-notch vocational training, students have access to cooperative education programs. They can apply knowledge gained from classroom-based instruction in environments where that knowledge will be integral to their success with



"Our focus on career fields of the future begins during training. In this way, we help young people develop the elementary skills that will be crucial for tomorrow’s work right from the start,” noted Sabine Maaßen, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization at AUDI AG.



These prospective young students will enter a workforce very much unlike the auto industry of the past—an industry based on an environmentally sustainable and all-electric future, but also on a need to understand the complex relationship between cars and computers. This new program allows groups of prospective young students to learn in exciting fields of information technology, business management, and mechatronics technology. Upon completion of their training, this will lead to a permanent full-time career at one of Audi’s two major operations at Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm.The training program will take at least three years and consist of a combination of in-person and remote learning. 20% of all the training these recruits receive will be remote, compensating for the uncertain nature of the current health crisis. A quarter of all vocational services offered by Audi are now remote in nature.Audi’s new labor agreement signed on September 1st allows laptops and tablets to be distributed to the students so they may continue learning and participating in the program whether they’re on Audi’s campuses or not.Along with their top-notch vocational training, students have access to cooperative education programs. They can apply knowledge gained from classroom-based instruction in environments where that knowledge will be integral to their success with Audi "Our focus on career fields of the future begins during training. In this way, we help young people develop the elementary skills that will be crucial for tomorrow’s work right from the start,” noted Sabine Maaßen, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization at AUDI AG.These prospective young students will enter a workforce very much unlike the auto industry of the past—an industry based on an environmentally sustainable and all-electric future, but also on a need to understand the complex relationship between cars and computers.

load press release