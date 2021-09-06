Audi Offers a Glimpse Into Its Future, the grandsphere Concept Takes Center Stage

Audi’s presence at this year’s IAA motor show is probably more interactive than ever – besides admiring the Audi grandsphere concept, and having the chance to take on of the brand’s electric models for a drive, visitors can also participate in a “modern scavenger hunt”, with prizes and all.
The main attraction of the Audi pavilion at IAA Mobility is the recently-unveiled, all-electric concept car that flaunts its spacious interior with no visible steering wheel and pedals, thanks to the level 4 autonomous driving capabilities – a vision of the future, since many of the grandsphere’s technologies will be integrated into Audi production models within the next years.
Another highlight, in an adjacent space, is the Power cube, a solution for “premium fast charging”, thanks to the six charging points with an option between two 150 kW or four 75 kW charging connectors. This is just one of the brand’s future charging technologies that will take the current Audi e-tron Charging Service to the next level.
Another interesting experience for the IAA 2021 visitors will be the demonstration of an automated valet parking (AVP), at the Messe West parking garage. Experts from the automotive software subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group (Cariad), will show the benefits of this technology that allows vehicles to park themselves without a driver, as long as the car has the required technology for autonomous driving, and the garage has the adequate infrastructure.
In addition to the “Audi Brand Talks” that will feature, among other things, an in-depth presentation of the grandsphere concept, visitors can participate in the “journey2progress”, a scavenger hunt with four stops. Each of the stops symbolically represents one of the brand’s core values - sustainability, digitalization, design, and performance.
Each journey will change daily, and offer participants the chance to take a look behind the scenes with Audi’s Head of Design Marc Lichte, to accompany FC Bayern München on a flight to a UEFA game, to meet former alpine ski racer Felix Neureuther, or to go on a tour with TV host Kai Pflaume.
Audi RS e-tron GT, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron will be the all-eletric Audi models available for a closer look, plus test drives. Also, the Audi RS 3 Sportback will make its trade show debut, starting on September 10.
Another highlight, in an adjacent space, is the Power cube, a solution for “premium fast charging”, thanks to the six charging points with an option between two 150 kW or four 75 kW charging connectors. This is just one of the brand’s future charging technologies that will take the current Audi e-tron Charging Service to the next level.
Another interesting experience for the IAA 2021 visitors will be the demonstration of an automated valet parking (AVP), at the Messe West parking garage. Experts from the automotive software subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group (Cariad), will show the benefits of this technology that allows vehicles to park themselves without a driver, as long as the car has the required technology for autonomous driving, and the garage has the adequate infrastructure.
In addition to the “Audi Brand Talks” that will feature, among other things, an in-depth presentation of the grandsphere concept, visitors can participate in the “journey2progress”, a scavenger hunt with four stops. Each of the stops symbolically represents one of the brand’s core values - sustainability, digitalization, design, and performance.
Each journey will change daily, and offer participants the chance to take a look behind the scenes with Audi’s Head of Design Marc Lichte, to accompany FC Bayern München on a flight to a UEFA game, to meet former alpine ski racer Felix Neureuther, or to go on a tour with TV host Kai Pflaume.
Audi RS e-tron GT, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron will be the all-eletric Audi models available for a closer look, plus test drives. Also, the Audi RS 3 Sportback will make its trade show debut, starting on September 10.