Audi Kicks Off Sales for the $163K Second-Generation Audi RS 3 LMS, a Racing Favorite

It’s here: the spectacular, bold successor of the first-generation RS 3 LMS is ready to get to its customers by the end of the year. Audi kicked off sales for the latest version of its TCR race car that shows enough potential to enjoy the same explosive success as the previous edition.
First revealed at the beginning of this year, the Audi RS 3 LMS has already scored its first victories during the test and development season in July and FIA World Touring Car Cup in August. Audi states that the second generation version incorporates all the customer feedback in order to deliver even better performance, ergonomics, and safety.
The cockpit is not only striking, but also more ergonomic compared to that of the first Audi RS 3 LMS. The steering wheel control panel and keypad to the right of the seat, with 12 functions, integrate all important elements, and the pedal box is also easier to adjust for different statures.
In terms of safety, besides the features that are added in order to comply with TCR regulations (such as a steel roll cage, safety fuel tank, a fire extinguishing system), Audi Sport equipped its entry-level race car with a roof hatch to facilitate recovery, and the brand’s own protection seat with six-point fixation, which is placed closer to the centerline, for better side impact protection.
This new race car is also easy to set up thanks to the Audi Sport service concept. Plus, the standard technology of the engine and the durable components make it more cost-effective. Extra options such as polycarbonate front and rear windows, triangular safety nets for the sides of the seat, and a kit for endurance racing, are also available.
Sporting a distinctive livery in Dayton grey with the Audi Sport signature color pattern, the RS 3 LMS comes at €137,500 ($163,300), with deliveries set to start by the end of 2021.
Audi expects this second generation model to have similar success compared to its predecessor, which added up to 180 units sold between 2016 and 2021.
The cockpit is not only striking, but also more ergonomic compared to that of the first Audi RS 3 LMS. The steering wheel control panel and keypad to the right of the seat, with 12 functions, integrate all important elements, and the pedal box is also easier to adjust for different statures.
In terms of safety, besides the features that are added in order to comply with TCR regulations (such as a steel roll cage, safety fuel tank, a fire extinguishing system), Audi Sport equipped its entry-level race car with a roof hatch to facilitate recovery, and the brand’s own protection seat with six-point fixation, which is placed closer to the centerline, for better side impact protection.
This new race car is also easy to set up thanks to the Audi Sport service concept. Plus, the standard technology of the engine and the durable components make it more cost-effective. Extra options such as polycarbonate front and rear windows, triangular safety nets for the sides of the seat, and a kit for endurance racing, are also available.
Sporting a distinctive livery in Dayton grey with the Audi Sport signature color pattern, the RS 3 LMS comes at €137,500 ($163,300), with deliveries set to start by the end of 2021.
Audi expects this second generation model to have similar success compared to its predecessor, which added up to 180 units sold between 2016 and 2021.