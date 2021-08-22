Audi RS 3 vs. Mercedes-AMG a 45 S – What’s the Ultimate Hot Hatch?

Whether we like or not, the future of the automobile as we know it is electric and ultimately autonomous. However, until that happens, we can still enjoy some very machines that used to cost an arm and a leg back in the day for a fraction of that price.
Or, if we don’t want any hassle when it comes to the reliability and maintenance of such rides, we could always turn to a brand new hot hatch.
Depending on where you live (sorry, America!), the offer is very generous. You have new kids on the block, such as the Hyundai i30 N that go against the likes of mainstream models, like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Renault Megane RS, Ford Focus ST, Cupra Leon, and Honda Civic Type R.
These are front-wheel drive, and choosing an all-wheel drive model, like the Golf R, will further elevate the whole experience. Topping them all, however, are the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and all-new Audi RS 3 Sportback.
In terms of sheer power, the A 45 S still holds the crown, as its 2.0-liter turbo-four produces 415 bhp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed DCT and 4Matic+ AWD, rocketing the car to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, and up to 167 mph (270 kph).
The RS 3 Sportback is a bit less powerful, with the 2.5-liter five-banger producing 394 bhp over in Europe and identical 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). It too boasts an AWD system, with the seven-speed DCT channeling the thrust to the wheels. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you’re looking at 3.8 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 180 mph (290 kph).
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, they say, and both have more aggressive looks compared to their regular brethren. Big grilles, fat fenders, and large wheels are part of the makeover. The visual tweaks help them stand out and also improve the aerodynamics.
Sprinkled with lively accents, their cockpits are dominated by the digital dials and modern infotainment systems, combined with the finest materials available for such rides. The AMG has a more futuristic look, but the Audi isn’t far behind either. The latter also has a Lamborghini-ish feel to it, thanks to the new positioning of the air vents on the driver’s side.
Now, choosing one of the two is easier said than done. This writer, however, would have to use his mind rather than his heart, and considering that the build quality of modern Mercedes vehicles, be them normal Benzs, AMGs, and even Maybachs, is one aspect that needs to be improved, I’d probably get the RS 3 Sportback.
Nevertheless, since the Audi badge is something that costs a lot of money, like the Mercedes one, remember that there are some less powerful alternatives out there, such as the Golf R and its hot Mediterranean sibling, the Cupra Leon. And since I’ve always had a soft spot for fast SEATs, it is the latter that would probably cut it in more ways than one.
So, with that off my chest, which one would you get and why? Would you choose the AMG in favor of the Audi, or would you end up getting the latter? Feel free to take your pick and tell us which one is your favorite.
Or, if we don’t want any hassle when it comes to the reliability and maintenance of such rides, we could always turn to a brand new hot hatch.
Depending on where you live (sorry, America!), the offer is very generous. You have new kids on the block, such as the Hyundai i30 N that go against the likes of mainstream models, like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Renault Megane RS, Ford Focus ST, Cupra Leon, and Honda Civic Type R.
These are front-wheel drive, and choosing an all-wheel drive model, like the Golf R, will further elevate the whole experience. Topping them all, however, are the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and all-new Audi RS 3 Sportback.
In terms of sheer power, the A 45 S still holds the crown, as its 2.0-liter turbo-four produces 415 bhp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed DCT and 4Matic+ AWD, rocketing the car to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, and up to 167 mph (270 kph).
The RS 3 Sportback is a bit less powerful, with the 2.5-liter five-banger producing 394 bhp over in Europe and identical 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). It too boasts an AWD system, with the seven-speed DCT channeling the thrust to the wheels. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you’re looking at 3.8 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 180 mph (290 kph).
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, they say, and both have more aggressive looks compared to their regular brethren. Big grilles, fat fenders, and large wheels are part of the makeover. The visual tweaks help them stand out and also improve the aerodynamics.
Sprinkled with lively accents, their cockpits are dominated by the digital dials and modern infotainment systems, combined with the finest materials available for such rides. The AMG has a more futuristic look, but the Audi isn’t far behind either. The latter also has a Lamborghini-ish feel to it, thanks to the new positioning of the air vents on the driver’s side.
Now, choosing one of the two is easier said than done. This writer, however, would have to use his mind rather than his heart, and considering that the build quality of modern Mercedes vehicles, be them normal Benzs, AMGs, and even Maybachs, is one aspect that needs to be improved, I’d probably get the RS 3 Sportback.
Nevertheless, since the Audi badge is something that costs a lot of money, like the Mercedes one, remember that there are some less powerful alternatives out there, such as the Golf R and its hot Mediterranean sibling, the Cupra Leon. And since I’ve always had a soft spot for fast SEATs, it is the latter that would probably cut it in more ways than one.
So, with that off my chest, which one would you get and why? Would you choose the AMG in favor of the Audi, or would you end up getting the latter? Feel free to take your pick and tell us which one is your favorite.