Range-Topping Audi RS 3 Costs the Equivalent of Nearly $83,000 in the UK

Following its official premiere last month, the new generation Audi RS 3 is now officially on sale in the United Kingdom, with deliveries set to kick off in November.
Offered in both body styles, Sportback and Sedan, the all-new RS 3 can be ordered in one of four trim levels, simply named the RS 3, Carbon Black, Launch Edition, and Vorsprung.
Customers choosing the base model will have to pay a minimum of £50,900 ($70,593) for the Sportback and £51,900 ($71,980) for the Sedan. The Carbon Black starts at £55,550 ($77,043) and £56,550 ($78,429) respectively, whereas the Launch Edition is a £56,900 ($78,915) affair for the hot hatch and £57,900 ($80,302) for the four-door. Finally, the Vorsprung will set buyers back a minimum of £58,650 ($81,342) for the Sportback and £59,650 ($82,723) for the Sedan.
Standard features include the 19-inch wheels, front sports seats with heating function, Nappa leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, 10.1-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital cockpit, cruise control, and RS Torque Splitter.
The Carbon Black adds Matrix LED headlights, different-styled alloys in the same size, glossy black front splitter, and carbon fiber finish for the engine cover, mirror caps, side skirts, and rear spoiler.
Limited to only 96 cars for the UK, the Launch Edition brings standard panoramic roof, head-up display, electrically adjustable front seats, Driver Assistance Pack, Comfort & Sound Pack, adaptive suspension with Drive Select, and increased top speed to 174 mph (280 kph).
Things such as the RS sport exhaust system, ceramic brakes with glossy anthracite calipers, and adaptive suspension with Drive Select, are found in the Vorspung specification, which tops out at 180 mph (290 kph).
Power is supplied by the turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine across the range, which produces 400 PS (394 HP / 294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 3.8 seconds, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph). Directing the thrust to the all-wheel drive system is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
