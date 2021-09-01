Hailie Deegan Has Some Off-Road Fun After Scoring Her First NASCAR Top-10 Finish

20-year old Hailie Deegan never seems to run out of energy. Despite the pressure of competing in her first full season in the NASCAR Truck Series, she still finds time to enjoy other activities, so she seems to be always on the move. Of course, her numerous followers get to see what the young NASCAR driver is up to, whether she’s on the tracks or off-road.
Hailie’s most recent fun adventure involved swapping her precious Ford racing truck for a 2-wheeler for what looks like some serious off-roading. Her fans were not surprised since the young driver is always trying out new adrenaline-pumping sports, from cycling to wakesurfing. It’s most likely a great way of blowing off steam while staying in shape for her next competition.
Luckily for her, the latest NASCAR race that took place at the World Wide Technology Raceway was the first in the season to bring her a position in the top 10. Hailie finished 7th, and she was so excited that she stated on her social media platforms that one of her new goals is to get “as many top 10s as she can” out of this season and that the WWT win was just the beginning.
That truly is an ambitious goal, considering that the first part of this year’s season wasn’t exactly great for Hailie. By the beginning of August, through 14 races, she hadn’t succeeded in securing a single top-10 position. Her best finish by that date was 13th, which she won twice, at Kansas and Charlotte. Other than that, her much-anticipated performance didn’t seem to match the expectations. But that changed two weeks ago, with her first top-10 finish, which she hopes won’t be the last.
Following in the steps of her famous father, the Motocross legend Brian Deegan, Hailie has been driving from a very young age and went on to compete in the K&N Pro Series West and ARCA Menards Series between 2018 and 2020. In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, she’s driving the No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford.
