Driving a Dodge Charger NASCAR to McDonald's Is Fun and Terrifying at the Same Time

Remember Rusty Wallace's 2005 Dodge Charger NASCAR that went under the hammer back in May 2021? The Miller Lite-liveried race car sold for $70,500 and as it turns out it went to James Lucas Condon, better known as YouTube's "TheStradman." And he was crazy enough to drive it on public roads to a McDonald's Drive-Thru.
Now before you hit play and have a good time watching how he struggles to get the NASCAR racer going, you need to know that driving a Sprint Cup car on public roads is as illegal as it gets. There are several reasons for that, but I'm going to keep it short with just a bunch of them.
For starters, even though NASCAR vehicles share shapes and names with their production counterparts, they don't have headlamps and taillights. They also don't have a parking brake and, more importantly, they don't have mufflers. With NASCAR V8 engines roaring up to around 60 mph (97 kph) in first gear, these cars exceed noise limits in every U.S. state.
But being pulled over by the Police isn't the only issue when driving a NASCAR in the city. Getting this old Dodge started and keeping it running is quite the challenge. That's mostly because NASCAR cars, even the modern ones, are no-nonsense racers devoid of the many electronic assists we find in production models.
They're obviously an uncomfortable place to be in, they have a hard clutch, and shifting can be quite the hassle if you don't know what you're doing. "TheStradman" struggles with everything of the above on his way to and back from McDonald's and unintentionally stops the car a handful of times. And while he's having fun, there are moments when he's overwhelmed by the car's ruggedness, the loud exhaust, and the sheer power of the race-spec V8.
But that's exactly what makes this video entertaining. And perhaps it's the best proof that NASCAR vehicles don't get driven on public roads. There's a good reason they're being hauled in trucks from one track to another.
Still, a NASCAR isn't the weirdest thing you could see at a McDonald's Drive-Thru. Back in July 2021, Westen Champlin drove his Cummins-powered Mustang to one of the fast-food restaurants. You still need to remember not to try this at home, though. Unless you're Rusty Wallace or Richard Petty, that is!
For starters, even though NASCAR vehicles share shapes and names with their production counterparts, they don't have headlamps and taillights. They also don't have a parking brake and, more importantly, they don't have mufflers. With NASCAR V8 engines roaring up to around 60 mph (97 kph) in first gear, these cars exceed noise limits in every U.S. state.
But being pulled over by the Police isn't the only issue when driving a NASCAR in the city. Getting this old Dodge started and keeping it running is quite the challenge. That's mostly because NASCAR cars, even the modern ones, are no-nonsense racers devoid of the many electronic assists we find in production models.
They're obviously an uncomfortable place to be in, they have a hard clutch, and shifting can be quite the hassle if you don't know what you're doing. "TheStradman" struggles with everything of the above on his way to and back from McDonald's and unintentionally stops the car a handful of times. And while he's having fun, there are moments when he's overwhelmed by the car's ruggedness, the loud exhaust, and the sheer power of the race-spec V8.
But that's exactly what makes this video entertaining. And perhaps it's the best proof that NASCAR vehicles don't get driven on public roads. There's a good reason they're being hauled in trucks from one track to another.
Still, a NASCAR isn't the weirdest thing you could see at a McDonald's Drive-Thru. Back in July 2021, Westen Champlin drove his Cummins-powered Mustang to one of the fast-food restaurants. You still need to remember not to try this at home, though. Unless you're Rusty Wallace or Richard Petty, that is!