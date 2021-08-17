NASCAR Rookie Hailie Deegan Proves That She Can Handle Even More Than a Race Truck

While other 20-year old girls are more concerned with partying and fashion, Hailie Deegan is going full-speed ahead toward becoming a racing champion. The young driver, who has already reached an impressive point in her career, is not only giving it her best in this year’s ARCA Menards Series, but shows that she’s a versatile athlete.
Despite her age, Hailie doesn’t blow off steam like a typical girl would. An athlete through and through, she recently showed her millions of fans on social media that she’s skilled at wakesurfing too, and that she doesn’t put aside her competitive spirit even when having fun. It’s not all that surprising, considering that she’s been racing since she was 8 years old, competing in the ARCA Menards Series since 2018, and was the 2020 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year.
This year, she took it one step further, by competing in her rookie season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Yes, this all-American girl is ready to ride her truck to victory. After all, she’s the daughter of a Motorcross legend, Brian Deegan. Even though the season-opening race on the Daytona International Speedway, back in February, wasn’t that luck for her, as she got caught up in a crash and finished 24th, Hailie keeps going behind the wheel of No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford, in full confidence.
An ambitious race car driver, Hailie is determined to get to the top in Short-Course Off Road, ARCA and NASCAR. In this year’s 20-race ARCA Menards Series, she’s driving the No. 4 Ford Fusion, for DGR-Crosley, as well as a Mustang GT4 in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.
When she’s not on the track, Hailie loves to show off her brand-new Ford GT350. It was last year, around this time, when the young race car driver unveiled her new car on social media, saying that it was her “dream GT350”. Fans get to see it in her posts every once in a while, but Hailie is always surprising. When she’s not in a race truck, she enjoys riding a bicycle, a motorcycle or, as she recently proved, even a surfboard.
