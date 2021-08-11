5 Get Your NASCAR Fix With Rusty Wallace's 2005 Dodge Charger Racer

4 1969 Dodge Daytona Raced by Country Music Legend Marty Robbins Is Up for Sale

3 2000 NASCAR Ford Taurus Comes as Brand-New Restoration With Correct Livery

1 1969 Dodge Daytona Raced by Marty Robbins Fails To Sell Despite $475,000 Bid

More on this:

Here Is a First Look at NASCAR 21: Ignition, Coming to PC/Consoles in October

With the NASCAR Heat series officially gone, developer Motorsport Games announced the newest installment in the legendary franchise will be called NASCAR 21: Ignition, which might suggest a soft reboot of the series. 9 photos



As expected, the game will include official drivers, teams and tracks from the 2021



NASCAR 21: Ignition retains the same level of detail that made the previous titles so popular among racing fans. For example, drivers will be face-scanner into the game to offer players realistic representations, as well as heightened attention to detail regarding tracks, grandstands, and pit experiences.



A couple of modes have been confirmed too, such as Race Now, which lets players dive straight into the action, and Career Mode. The latter offers a more driver-focused progression, with clear objectives and structure. Also, developer Motorsport Games confirmed online races will be supported for up to 40 players.



As far as the music goes, a very important aspect for the



NASCAR 21: Ignition will launch on October 28, with preorders starting on August 12, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam). Those who purchase the PlayStation 4, or Xbox One versions of the game will be able to upgrade for free to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively, after launch.



Finally, Motorsport Games offers a few incentives for those who preorder the game digitally. So, players who pre-purchase the Standard or Champion Edition will be given early access to the game two days in advance and a “Traxion.gg” paint scheme.



Additionally, those who purchase the Champions Edition will also receive exclusive availability to unlock Bill Elliot as a playable character, his paint schemes, in-game career boos and the season pass, which include all three DLC packs. It’s also important to mention that the season pass will also add more paint schemes and three other NASCAR legend drivers.



The NASCAR series is famously known for giving users one of the most authentic driving experiences, and Ignition is no exception. Motorsport Games says it designed NASCAR 21: Ignition with its fans and players in mind, which basically means that they’ve added many of the gameplay features, modes and options they have requested for many years now.As expected, the game will include official drivers, teams and tracks from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series , including broadcast quality pre-race build-up and post-race replays. All broadcast voice-over work will be provided by MRN Radio, apparently.NASCAR 21: Ignition retains the same level of detail that made the previous titles so popular among racing fans. For example, drivers will be face-scanner into the game to offer players realistic representations, as well as heightened attention to detail regarding tracks, grandstands, and pit experiences.A couple of modes have been confirmed too, such as Race Now, which lets players dive straight into the action, and Career Mode. The latter offers a more driver-focused progression, with clear objectives and structure. Also, developer Motorsport Games confirmed online races will be supported for up to 40 players.As far as the music goes, a very important aspect for the NASCAR series, Ignition will feature a fully curated soundtrack with artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd , Imagine Dragons, Aerosmith, and Luke Combs.NASCAR 21: Ignition will launch on October 28, with preorders starting on August 12, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam). Those who purchase the PlayStation 4, or Xbox One versions of the game will be able to upgrade for free to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively, after launch.Finally, Motorsport Games offers a few incentives for those who preorder the game digitally. So, players who pre-purchase the Standard or Champion Edition will be given early access to the game two days in advance and a “Traxion.gg” paint scheme.Additionally, those who purchase the Champions Edition will also receive exclusive availability to unlock Bill Elliot as a playable character, his paint schemes, in-game career boos and the season pass, which include all three DLC packs. It’s also important to mention that the season pass will also add more paint schemes and three other NASCAR legend drivers.