5 Jeff Gordon’s Cyber Gray Corvette ZR1 Up for Grabs With 835-Miles on Its LS9 V8

4 Post Malone Races His Own 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Motley Crew Music Video

1 1969 Dodge Daytona Raced by Marty Robbins Fails To Sell Despite $475,000 Bid

More on this:

Lindsay Brewer Ready to Take Touring Car Racing by Storm at Road America

Is a new generation of women taking over the racing world? 20-year old Hailie Deegan is already on a successful path at NASCAR , and Lindsay Brewer is showing promising performance skills at TC America. After an extended hiatus, the 24-year old is back on track this year, and looks like she’s not holding anything back. 8 photos



The young race car driver also happens to have 1.5 million followers, as she is also known as an Instagram model – a trend that just keeps growing in sports and other industries, where the new generation athletes are even more famous on social media platforms. However, if you’re not familiar with Lindsay’s



Her main racing sponsor, Clubhouse Media, stated that “we see big things happening for Lindsay in racing this year”, in a



This year marks not only her comeback, but also the beginning of a partnership with the prestigious Skip Barber Racing Academy, which has trained a lot of well-known drivers. Already in 10th position, Brewer looks like she’s committed to taking things to the next level during this year’s season.



As someone who hopes to one day be featured in the top ranks of Formula One and Indycar, the young







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Brewer (@lindsaymariebrewer) Lindsay Brewer expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming big race at Road America, in her recent posts on social media. It will be her third race this year, after the first one at the Sonoma Raceway in early March, and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, a few months ago.The young race car driver also happens to have 1.5 million followers, as she is also known as an Instagram model – a trend that just keeps growing in sports and other industries, where the new generation athletes are even more famous on social media platforms. However, if you’re not familiar with Lindsay’s racing career, the main thing to know is that she is the driver of the No. 29 Honda Civic Type R for Skip Barber Racing, and that she’s now standing in 10th place in the touring car racing series, TC America.Her main racing sponsor, Clubhouse Media, stated that “we see big things happening for Lindsay in racing this year”, in a press release that was released at the beginning of the season. After winning the U.S. Legend Car Championship in 2015, when she was only a teen, Brewer went on to win the podium in the esteemed Saleen Cup GT Series in 2019, after taking a break in order to get her college degree.This year marks not only her comeback, but also the beginning of a partnership with the prestigious Skip Barber Racing Academy, which has trained a lot of well-known drivers. Already in 10th position, Brewer looks like she’s committed to taking things to the next level during this year’s season.As someone who hopes to one day be featured in the top ranks of Formula One and Indycar, the young driver said that she’s excited to be back racing “due to the influence I can have on young girls who are wanting to be in motorsports, or any other male dominated industry”.