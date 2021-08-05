4 Jeff Gordon’s Cyber Gray Corvette ZR1 Up for Grabs With 835-Miles on Its LS9 V8

1969 Dodge Daytona Raced by Marty Robbins Fails To Sell Despite $475,000 Bid

The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona raced by country music legend Marty Robbins hit the auction block at Mecum Auctions' Orlando 2021 event but failed to find a new owner. Despite a high bid of $475,000, the NASCAR racer didn't sell while it was on the block (due to a higher reserve) and it's been given a "bid goes on" status. 15 photos



These NASCAR-spec aero cars are getting a lot of attention nowadays, but the really famous ones fail to reach their reserve price. Back in 2019, Richard Petty's



Robbins, one of America's iconic country singers, started racing at the peak of his musical career. He debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 1966 and entered 35 events until 1982. Although he didn't win any races, he competed alongside NASCAR's best drivers and piloted a few iconic cars, including this yellow-over-purple Dodge Charger Daytona.



The winged Mopar started life as a



Forgotten until 2005, the Charger was restored and unveiled in its current form at the 50th Anniversary of the Aero Wars at the Talladega Speedway in 2019. Bobby Allison and Ronny Robbins were among those who validated the restoration. Now in tip-top condition, the car comes with extensive race history, including period photos, magazine articles, and newspaper clippings.



Given that Dale Earnhardt's 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR racer fetched $425,000 in 2020, maybe this classic will soon change hands and set a new record. Road-legal Daytonas go for more than $500,000 regularly, so a $1 million sticker wouldn't be far-fetched for



Given that Dale Earnhardt's 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR racer fetched $425,000 in 2020, maybe this classic will soon change hands and set a new record. Road-legal Daytonas go for more than $500,000 regularly, so a $1 million sticker wouldn't be far-fetched for this racer. It just has to be discovered by the right buyer.

This means that interested bidders can try to make a deal with the seller, but the latter is likely looking to get more than NASCAR and country music enthusiasts are willing to pay at this point.

