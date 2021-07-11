Post Malone Races His Own 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Motley Crew Music Video

Post Malone is back with his first release of the year, and just in time for the hot summer festival circuit. For Motley Crew, his brand new single and music video, he brings the party to the NASCAR race track, along with a bunch of celebrity friends and professional race drivers.
In the celebrity landscape (and especially among rappers), Post Malone is comparatively low-key. Based on the few interviews he gives, his appearances and occasional media posts, you can tell there are several things he seems to love in equal measure: fast cars (he’s a known and discerning car collector), beer and smokes, and hip-hop.
For Motley Crew, a hat tip to the ‘80s metal band Mötley Crüe, he returns to his trap sound and, in the process, brings the party to California’s Auto Club Speedway. Posty puts on a racing suit and, in the video directed and edited by Cole Bennett, takes his own 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, decked out in custom livery, out for a spin on the track.
This isn’t the only car he gets to race in, though. Later in the video, Tommy Lee himself, drummer and founder of Mötley Crüe, stops by in a livery-matching Pontiac GTO convertible and takes Posty for another round of laps.
The video features appearances from fellow rappers Tyga, French Montana, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Pressa, Kerwin Frost, LoveLeo, SAINt JHN, and Tyla Yaweh. If these names don’t ring a bell, maybe these two will: NASCAR pro drivers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace have cameos as well, both on the track and in the big “party” scene.
All in all, this looks like it was a fun shoot. Posty loves cars and he loves to party (who doesn’t, right?). It’s not everyday that you get to do so many things you like at once, and call it work. Speaking of work, the video is pretty awesome, so make sure you check it out below.
