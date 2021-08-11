Cyberpunk-Themed Glitchpunk Reeks of Old-School GTA 2 Vibes

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 was a little bit of a disappointment, the genre certainly doesn’t lack in new titles. In fact, after the launch of CD Projekt RED’s action RPG, there’s been a surge in cyberpunk-themed games that cover almost every genre in the gaming industry.
The most recent one is called Glitchpunk and while it clearly doesn’t benefit from a huge budget like Cyberpunk 2077, it tries to appeal to the same audience using different tools. An indie game that has just entered Early Access on Steam, Glitchpunk is a top-down action game where you shoot, brawl, drive, steal and sneak yourself through neon streets full of gangs and cults.
What’s interesting about the game is that you play as a glitching android (hence the name) going against your own programming and facing off shady corporations and megacorps of the dystopian near-future.
Although it’s clearly a cyberpunk-themed game, Glitchpunk reeks of GTA 2 vibes. The game lets you drive many types of vehicles, including trains, tanks, motorbikes, buses, trucks, and a bucketload of cars.
Beyond the pure, mindless fun that the game obviously provides thanks to the GTA 2-inspired gameplay, Glitchpunk tells a compelling story that tackles sensitive topics like transhumanism, xenophobia, and religion. Throughout the game, players can influence the world around, make new friends, and even bring enemies to their side.
Unsurprisingly, the game features a hacking system that allows players to take control the minds of pedestrians and affect various devices. More importantly, the compelling story that we’re promised is very mature and features several endings.
Currently, Glitchpunk offers access to just one city, New Baltia, but a second one is promised in three to four weeks. Also, two more cities, Neo Tokyo and Moscow, will be added during the Early Access journey. There’s no timeframe for the full release yet, but if we were to guess, Glitchpunk is likely to be launched in 2022.
