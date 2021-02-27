Ford Fiesta Cyberpunk Would Fit Right Into Night City

Opulence? Newmar's Pimped Out London Aire Motor Coach Has It

All in all, the thing sure looks as it might have a place in the game, provided the developers eventually sort out the mess they made of it, and get the rights to feature real-life cars. Night City comes to our screens as a world that has no place for the likes of Ford’s Fiesta . Sure, just like GTA, it is filled with vehicles, because they are essential to your character’s moving around, and at times to the whatever mission you need to finish.To that end, the game’s designers devised an entire army of machines, as far as we know all of them with no correspondent in the real world. We get everything from economy cars to hypercars, motorcycles, and even specialized machines that can fly or crawl like the Kaukaz 271 Aras drone or the Zetatech Bombus.The lack of real-life cars in the game did not stop people from imagining them, and ever since Cyberpunk hit the shelves at the end of 2020 we’ve been flooded with all sorts of renderings, some of them with no actual shot at getting virtual glory. Except, perhaps, for the Tesla Cybertruck The Brits over at Bristol Street Motors sure put in the effort of making a list of cyberpunk-ed vehicles. Aside from the Cybertruck, they imagined how would the Range Rover Evoque or the MINI would look like in cyberpunk attire, and they did the same with this here Ford Fiesta.In the real world, the model is an unassuming city car, but it does have more extreme versions, like the WRC. For the purposes of this rendering, a street Fiesta was chosen, only upgraded to be up to the tough life in Night City.The car was virtually gifted with things like armor-plated windscreen, with view for the occupants inside ensured by means of a video camera system fitted to the right. New Goodyear tires are also featured, and we’re told there is some added horsepower in there, although we are not given any details on that.All in all, the thing sure looks as it might have a place in the game, provided the developers eventually sort out the mess they made of it, and get the rights to feature real-life cars.