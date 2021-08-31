You Can no Longer Reserve a Ford Bronco Online For the Foreseeable Future

For the first time in months, there is one vehicle demand issue that isn’t related to the international health crisis or the global chip shortage, but simply to the huge number of people eager to get one.
We are talking about the extremely desirable, modern iteration of the Ford Bronco, which has exceeded all expectations and has taken the full-size off-roader segment by storm.
From a combination of various production challenges and crazy consumer demand, Ford is no longer accepting online reservations for the 2021 Bronco, and if you’re unlucky you might not even get a 2022 model year.
The carmaker sent a memo to its dealerships saying that ‘Bronco Vehicle Reservation Paused,” effective immediately.
"All the '21 model year Broncos are sold out. All online reservations were '22 model year and beyond. They could even be '23. As of now, the only way you can guarantee a Bronco was through the online reservation system. This pause wasn't designed to flip from online ordering to dealers but instead it's a pause for Ford to get on their feet," Steve Gabbara, who is a general manager for a Ford dealership, told the Detroit Free Press.
Contributing to the problem, Ford has also had issues with production because all the model’s hardtops had to be replaced, as they didn’t quite meet quality expectations in the beginning.
Combine that with an overwhelming demand and the carmaker was forced to press the pause button on online reservations, meaning that if you haven’t acted upon your urges to order one until now, you might be in for some waiting. Of course, ordering through a dealer is still available, but the waiting list is obviously a long one.
Along with the Mustang, which was revealed originally in the same year and was developed by the same Donald N. Fey, the Bronco is likely to be one of Ford’s most recognizable models in the past 50 years or so. The latest generation was unveiled last year to rave reviews and the wait had obviously taken a toll on most of its fans, some of which will need to wait just a tad longer to get one now.
From a combination of various production challenges and crazy consumer demand, Ford is no longer accepting online reservations for the 2021 Bronco, and if you’re unlucky you might not even get a 2022 model year.
The carmaker sent a memo to its dealerships saying that ‘Bronco Vehicle Reservation Paused,” effective immediately.
"All the '21 model year Broncos are sold out. All online reservations were '22 model year and beyond. They could even be '23. As of now, the only way you can guarantee a Bronco was through the online reservation system. This pause wasn't designed to flip from online ordering to dealers but instead it's a pause for Ford to get on their feet," Steve Gabbara, who is a general manager for a Ford dealership, told the Detroit Free Press.
Contributing to the problem, Ford has also had issues with production because all the model’s hardtops had to be replaced, as they didn’t quite meet quality expectations in the beginning.
Combine that with an overwhelming demand and the carmaker was forced to press the pause button on online reservations, meaning that if you haven’t acted upon your urges to order one until now, you might be in for some waiting. Of course, ordering through a dealer is still available, but the waiting list is obviously a long one.
Along with the Mustang, which was revealed originally in the same year and was developed by the same Donald N. Fey, the Bronco is likely to be one of Ford’s most recognizable models in the past 50 years or so. The latest generation was unveiled last year to rave reviews and the wait had obviously taken a toll on most of its fans, some of which will need to wait just a tad longer to get one now.