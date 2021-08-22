Tobermory Shepherd’s Hut Is Most Rustic and Year-Round Livable Mobile Home

5 Ram 1500 TRX Gets Chic Trekking Shoes, Looks Like an Off-Road Warrior

3 Certain 2021 Ford Bronco Models Exhibit a Whistle Noise From the Driver's Mirror

More on this:

Minxy Ford Bronco Wildtrak Looks Ready for a Night Out in the Boondocks

Even though it’s been off to a rather bumpy start due to the hardtop issue that will be solved by replacing the part, the Ford Bronco has turned out to be popular. 29 photos



This is where the tuning industry comes in, as there are basically countless parts already available for the new-gen Bronco. And if wheels are on your shopping list, then you could choose from a wide variety, including these ones that were



Named the Hybrid Forged HF-6, they’re part of the wheelmaker’s new collection. Available in five standard and three custom finishes, including bronze like on the pictured vehicle, they have a Y-spoke pattern and can be ordered in 20, 22, and 24 inches, with pricing starting at $649, $749, and $849 respectively for each wheel, excluding the tires, which are A/Ts in this case.



Presented in the Wildtrak specification, this blue Bronco soldiers on with the factory gear, which includes stuff like the front- and rear-locking differentials, special Bilstein shocks, and a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.



The 310 HP and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque represents a 40 HP and 90 lb-ft (122 Nm) boost over the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine.



Buying a A rival to the likes of the Jeep Wrangler , it brings back the iconic moniker after a 25-year hiatus, and with so many of them that will be out and about soon, some owners might want to give theirs a personal touch.This is where the tuning industry comes in, as there are basically countless parts already available for the new-gen Bronco. And if wheels are on your shopping list, then you could choose from a wide variety, including these ones that were made by Vossen Named the Hybrid Forged HF-6, they’re part of the wheelmaker’s new collection. Available in five standard and three custom finishes, including bronze like on the pictured vehicle, they have a Y-spoke pattern and can be ordered in 20, 22, and 24 inches, with pricing starting at $649, $749, and $849 respectively for each wheel, excluding the tires, which are A/Ts in this case.Presented in the Wildtrak specification, this blue Bronco soldiers on with the factory gear, which includes stuff like the front- and rear-locking differentials, special Bilstein shocks, and a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.The 310and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque represents a 40 HP and 90 lb-ft (122 Nm) boost over the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine.Buying a 2021 Bronco Wildtrak means having to pay a minimum of $46,980, while the First Edition starts at $56,915. Further down the range we find the Badlands, Outer Banks, Black Diamond, and Big Bend, in this order, with MSRPs of $42,095, $38,955, $36,050, and $33,385, respectively. The Bronco Base starts at $28,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.