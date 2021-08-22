Minxy Ford Bronco Wildtrak Looks Ready for a Night Out in the Boondocks

Even though it’s been off to a rather bumpy start due to the hardtop issue that will be solved by replacing the part, the Ford Bronco has turned out to be popular.
A rival to the likes of the Jeep Wrangler, it brings back the iconic moniker after a 25-year hiatus, and with so many of them that will be out and about soon, some owners might want to give theirs a personal touch.
This is where the tuning industry comes in, as there are basically countless parts already available for the new-gen Bronco. And if wheels are on your shopping list, then you could choose from a wide variety, including these ones that were made by Vossen.
Named the Hybrid Forged HF-6, they’re part of the wheelmaker’s new collection. Available in five standard and three custom finishes, including bronze like on the pictured vehicle, they have a Y-spoke pattern and can be ordered in 20, 22, and 24 inches, with pricing starting at $649, $749, and $849 respectively for each wheel, excluding the tires, which are A/Ts in this case.
Presented in the Wildtrak specification, this blue Bronco soldiers on with the factory gear, which includes stuff like the front- and rear-locking differentials, special Bilstein shocks, and a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
The 310 HP and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque represents a 40 HP and 90 lb-ft (122 Nm) boost over the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine.
Buying a 2021 Bronco Wildtrak means having to pay a minimum of $46,980, while the First Edition starts at $56,915. Further down the range we find the Badlands, Outer Banks, Black Diamond, and Big Bend, in this order, with MSRPs of $42,095, $38,955, $36,050, and $33,385, respectively. The Bronco Base starts at $28,500.
This is where the tuning industry comes in, as there are basically countless parts already available for the new-gen Bronco. And if wheels are on your shopping list, then you could choose from a wide variety, including these ones that were made by Vossen.
Named the Hybrid Forged HF-6, they’re part of the wheelmaker’s new collection. Available in five standard and three custom finishes, including bronze like on the pictured vehicle, they have a Y-spoke pattern and can be ordered in 20, 22, and 24 inches, with pricing starting at $649, $749, and $849 respectively for each wheel, excluding the tires, which are A/Ts in this case.
Presented in the Wildtrak specification, this blue Bronco soldiers on with the factory gear, which includes stuff like the front- and rear-locking differentials, special Bilstein shocks, and a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
The 310 HP and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque represents a 40 HP and 90 lb-ft (122 Nm) boost over the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine.
Buying a 2021 Bronco Wildtrak means having to pay a minimum of $46,980, while the First Edition starts at $56,915. Further down the range we find the Badlands, Outer Banks, Black Diamond, and Big Bend, in this order, with MSRPs of $42,095, $38,955, $36,050, and $33,385, respectively. The Bronco Base starts at $28,500.