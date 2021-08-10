5 2021 Ford Bronco Dyno Run Ends With 225 WHP for the 2.3-Liter Auto Sasquatch

Seventy Percent of Ford Bronco Buyers Are New to the Brand

Ford unveiled the 2021 Bronco last summer. Since then, the Blue Oval got almost 200,000 reservations for the new Bronco. As it turns out, seventy percent of Bronco buyers have never owned a Ford before. 108 photos



Not all retro comebacks are successful, and not all new segments manage to achieve greatness manifested through sales figures, so this is an achievement. Apparently, seven in ten Bronco buyers were new to the Ford brand. Meanwhile, according to Ford's internal data, over sixty percent of Bronco Sport buyers used to own a model made by Jeep before signing a reservation for the crossover version of the Bronco. In other words, both versions of the Bronco have proven popular with customers coming from other makes.



While it may seem like a coincidence that seventy percent of Mustang Mach-E buyers and seventy percent of Bronco reservation holders come from varied brands, it goes to show that launching a new product, either a retro-inspired nameplate revival or a new model with an alternative propulsion system will bring more people to a brand. Now that Ford has two separate recipes for more customers on its hands, the Blue Oval must find a way to turn current new customers into returning customers of "tomorrow."



