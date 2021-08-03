Holy Raptors! SpaceX Is Gearing Up to Launch Its Fully Stacked Starship

4 500-HP Saleen Mustang Is Your Ticket to Supercharged Heaven

1 2021 Ford Bronco Dyno Run Ends With 225 WHP for the 2.3-Liter Auto Sasquatch

More on this:

Here's How You Can Sasquatch a Non-Sasquatch 2021 Ford Bronco

Immediately after the Ford Motor Company revealed the 2021 Bronco last year, reservation holders and enthusiasts were shocked by the Sasquatch. As you’re well aware, the Blue Oval couldn’t make a case for this package in combination with the manual transmission, which is a pretty stupid oversight on the automaker’s part when compared to the JL and JLU. 44 photos



The Mizer brothers are much obliged to showcase one such model, namely a Badlands trim level with Sasquatch-like upgrades. Configured from the factory with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and stick-shift box, the body-on-frame SUV is now rolling on 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires mounted on RTR wheels that were originally designed for the Ranger pickup truck.



Such a mammoth wheel-tire combo means that you have to remove the crash bars located at the front and back of the front wheels. Ford adds those to increase the Bronco’s safety performance in the event of a frontal crash.



Under normal driving conditions, you won’t need a lift kit because wheel articulation isn’t of the essence on paved roads. But if you get off the beaten path, you definitely need a 2.0-inch lift.



In regard to what you’re not getting in your Sasquatched non-Sasquatch Bronco, the factory package sweetens the deal with Bilstein shock absorbers, high-clearance fender flares that are slightly wider than regular flares, and electronic-locking front and rear axles augmented with 4.7 final gears.



Two months after the grand reveal, the peeps at Ford made amends by confirming the crawler-gear manual transmission in combination with the Sasquatch Package - a.k.a. Mansquatch - for late 2021. Glancing over the configurator doesn’t show this option at the moment of writing, which begs the following question: how can you Sasquatch a non-Sasquatch Bronco?The Mizer brothers are much obliged to showcase one such model, namely a Badlands trim level with Sasquatch-like upgrades. Configured from the factory with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and stick-shift box, the body-on-frameis now rolling on 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires mounted on RTR wheels that were originally designed for the Ranger pickup truck.Such a mammoth wheel-tire combo means that you have to remove the crash bars located at the front and back of the front wheels. Ford adds those to increase the Bronco’s safety performance in the event of a frontal crash.Under normal driving conditions, you won’t need a lift kit because wheel articulation isn’t of the essence on paved roads. But if you get off the beaten path, you definitely need a 2.0-inch lift. Zone Off-Road offers a 2.0-inch front lift and 1.0-inch rear lift for $99.99 plus taxes, but do bear in mind that you’ll have a lot of wrenching to do in order to fit the strut-mount spacers.In regard to what you’re not getting in your Sasquatched non-Sasquatch Bronco, the factory package sweetens the deal with Bilstein shock absorbers, high-clearance fender flares that are slightly wider than regular flares, and electronic-locking front and rear axles augmented with 4.7 final gears.

Editor's note: Pre-production prototypes pictured in the gallery. Pre-production prototypes pictured in the gallery.