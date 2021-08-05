Ford Plays Peekaboo With Bronco Fans, Teases “ManSquatch” and Raptor / Warthog

Blue Oval’s North America Product Communications Director, Mike Levine, is a great source of information. And we don’t even have to ask him for the latest novelties, he’s got the great habit of plastering them all over social media.
Frankly, in this day and age, no one should wait for others to come up with the questions. In the case of Ford’s reinvented sixth-generation Bronco that would only make way for the traditional “when is my Bronco being built” tirade. And it seems the company has already moved forward.
Now that 2021MY Bronco production is well underway and the first units have reached dealerships and eager customers – with the good and the bad – it's only natural to think about the future. And Mr. Levine is probably doing all that. All while enjoying a great mix of business work hours devised under the guise of a summer road trip. Somewhere where there’s a cool trail.
Naturally, he’s not there alone, as at least one very interesting Area 51 4-Door Bronco Badlands is accompanying his team. Summer, an off-road trail, a cool road trip, a potentially great SUV. What could be better than all that? Why, a possible teaser, of course. And it’s an obvious one since currently, the aforementioned trim is only available with a seven-speed manual transmission when the Bronco isn’t acquired with the Sasquatch package or the 2.7-liter EcoBoost.
Instead, the Ford official did a play upon words to form the “ManSquatch” hashtag. And that could mean that he’s showing a 2022 model year Bronco with the Getrag manual transmission and the Sasquatch package. Even more so, in a post that may or may not be from the same place, there’s also a very nice close-up of a model sporting a special camouflage pattern.
And that’s a great indication that he’s teasing the eagerly expected high-performance Bronco Raptor/Warthog. Well, hopefully, the wait isn’t going to be long from now on... Or at least maybe he’s going to give us a glimpse of the trail action!
